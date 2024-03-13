Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 13: Armaan gathers courage to meet Manav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 13, 2024 episode: The episode commences with Armaan bringing Abhira home. Madhav asks Kaveri to perform the ritual of welcoming their daughter-in-law. Kaveri refuses to do so and says that Abhira always puts them in trouble. She asks Abhira to stop destroying their peace. Abhira tells Kaveri that she is not seriously hurt. She further states that those who walk on difficult paths, often get hurt while those who walk on the wrong path remain scratch-free.

Abhira tries to head towards her room on her own but stumbles and falls while climbing up the stairs. Armaan quickly appears to rescue her. He lifts Abhira in his arms. Abhira protests and tells Armaan to put her down as the family is watching them. Armaan reminds her of the tension she has given to Poddars after taking up the legal case against Kaveri. He asks Abhira to quit it but she remains adamant on her stance.

Sanjay questions Kaveri if she feels Armaan is fit to fight her case. He says Armaan is busy fulfilling husband's duties and will get easily manipulated by Abhira. Madhav opposes Sanjay’s view. They both argue about it.

Armaan prepares noodles for Abhira while discussing Kaveri’s case on the phone. Ruhi comes in to offer him help. Armaan informs her that Abhira will only eat noodles made by him. Ruhi feels bad but still tells Armaan to call her if he needs any kind of assistance.

Advertisement

Sanjay keeps on criticizing Armaan for being too busy in proving to be an ideal husband. He tells Kaveri that she might just end up in jail because of Armaan’s behavior. Abhira overhears them. She loses her balance but Armaan saves her from falling. He makes her wear slippers. Sanjay and Kaveri look on. Armaan asks Abhira to leave.

Sanjay lectures Armaan about husbands losing respect. Armaan talks about equality in a relationship and goes on to accuse Sanjay of never respecting Kajal. Kaveri intervenes and tells Armaan not to be careless as she can’t lose the case. Kaveri asks Armaan to also look at Ruhi’s matter.

Armaan enters the room and sees Abhira trying to fix her dress. They both get awkward. He tries to help her, but later calls Ruhi for Abhira’s help. Ruhi comes in thinking Armaan is not comfortable doing it. Armaan makes up his mind to meet Manav and leaves. He arrives at Manav’s place but his vision blurs and he feels dizzy. Armaan faints down. Manav helps him.

Vidya tries to feed the noodles to Abhira. They talk about Ruhi’s second marriage. Vidya expresses concern over the same and asks Abhira to stop Kaveri. Abhira says she also wants Ruhi to move on in her life. Abhira discovers a hidden paper supposedly indicating Kaveri's wrongdoings. She begins to doubt Armaan. The episode concludes here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Armaan begins considering Manav for Ruhi