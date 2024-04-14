Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Apr 14: Kaveri makes an effort to hide her past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 14, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Ruhi deciding to reveal her love affair with Armaan to Abhira. Ruhi hesitates a bit. Abhira says that it is fine if she doesn’t want to tell her the name of the person whom she loves. She adds that everyone wants to see Ruhi happy. Ruhi thinks that Armaan asked her to be patient. Manish asks Swarna why she is worried. Swarna says she wants Ruhi to return from Mussoorie as she can’t stay there for long.

Abhira wishes that Ruhi gets her love. She sees Armaan’s stuff lying messed up and is about to get her hands on the divorce papers. Armaan arrives at the moment and takes the papers from Abhira’s hands. She tries to ask Armaan about the same but soon recalls that she left the gas open. Abhira rushes to switch off the same. Armaan keeps the papers in his bag.

Kaveri tells the goons that she has transferred the money. They say she is lying and threaten her. Goons say that because of Kaveri’s past, Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi will suffer now. Kaveri begs them to not harm her children.

Armaan asks Abhira about Ruhi. She says she doesn’t know where she is. He gets a call post which he leaves. Abhira spots a man. She asks him if he has come to book a room in her resort. The man is carrying a gun. He exits from there.

Abhira grooms herself for Armaan. She wears a red saree and starts dancing. Abhira accidentally sees divorce papers. At the temple, Armaan and Ruhi get into an argument. Ruhi asks Armaan to accept their relationship in front of everyone and take responsibility as she is tired of waiting for him. Ruhi asks Armaan to pray with her.

Abhira reaches the temple. A series of events leads to Armaan putting vermillion on Abhira's forehead. Abhira asks if Armaan wants to divorce her. He tries to explain to her but Abhira doesn’t listen to him. Ruhi searches for Armaan.

Kaveri gets restless and looks for her medicine. She decides to keep her past a secret from her family. Armaan tries to pacify Abhira and assures her that he will never break his promise. However, Abhira decides to part ways with Armaan and refuses to calm down. Armaan learns that Ruhi has been kidnapped. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to learn truth behind Abhimanyu and Abhir’s death