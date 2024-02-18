Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 18: Yuvraj tries to manhandle Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Ruhi welcoming guests to her party. She gets excited about seeing Manish and hugs him. Ruhi asks Manish why he is upset and also inquires about Yuvraj. Manish says Yuvraj has left. Vikas asks Ruhi to change the topic.

Kiara and Aryan don't like the party venue. Ruhi gets upset. But Kiara asks Aryan to manage it. Both of them decide to call Armaan but Ruhi stops them. Manoj helps in decorating the place. Meanwhile, Aryan tries to find a way to call Armaan.

Armaan is worried about Abhira’s safety after a recent attack on her. Kaveri reprimands Abhira for not lighting the lamps. Vidya asks Armaan to go and help Ruhi but he says that Abhira needs him. Vidya assures him that she will help Abhira. Armaan agrees but says that he will inform Abhira about this.

Yuvraj enters the Poddar house in a disguised getup of Sardar Ji along with a band of musicians and searches for Abhira. Sanjay gets angry at Kajal. Krish comes in to defend Kajal. Sanjay slaps Krish for siding with Kajal and taunts him for not clearing the law exam. Krish intensifies Sanjay’s anger after he informs him about his intention to make a career in music.

Ruhi tries not to think about Armaan. Manish welcomes Armaan. Armaan tries to fix the party. He goes and checks on the caterers. Ruhi gets happy on seeing Armaan. Charu is working late on a festival day. Dev calls and confirms if she is fine. Charu assures him that she is doing well. On her return, she finds lit candles on her table. Dev and Charu dine together.

At the Poddar house, Abhira looks for lights while Yuvraj tries to take advantage of the darkness to get close to Abhira. Kaveri scolds Abhira for not arranging things properly for veneration. Armaan and Ruhi decide to fix the light and go to check the inverters. They get locked in the power supply room after Ruhi unknowingly removes a wooden log. She gets irked as Armaan keeps on worrying about Abhira.

Abhira gets upset at not finding Armaan. She gets shocked as Yuvraj showers her with red color and flower petals. He unmasks himself in front of Abhira. Abhira tries to escape but Yuvraj grabs her and professes his love for her. She remembers Akshara and screams for help as Yuvraj assaults her. The episode ends here.

