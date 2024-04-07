Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Apr 7: Manish celebrates Akshara’s birthday, leaves Ruhi upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 7, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Abhira crying while fixing Akshara’s picture. She apologizes to her mother. Armaan comes to her and feels bad about her condition. Abhira asks Armaan if he has come to scold her. Armaan opens his arms for Abhira to hug him. Abhira holds him tightly and sobs. Armaan says they will figure out something together regarding Akshara’s birthday. Abhira refuses to take Armaan’s help. Armaan insists on making the day special for Abhira. Abhira nods as she allows Armaan to plan her mother’s birthday. She further decides to find out the person who gave Akshara’s photo for framing.

Manish questions the shopkeeper about who gave the order for the frame. The man informs him that a girl placed the order but a guy came to pick it up. A lady comes to take away the camera. Swarna calls Manish and asks him to reach home at the earliest. He leaves. Abhira comes to the shop and asks about the picture frame. The man tells him that the person just left. She tries to find Manish but fails.

Swarna and Surekha try to convince Manish not to celebrate Akshara’s birthday because of Ruhi. However, he remains adamant on marking the day. The trio argues on the same.

Armaan gets a noodle cake to celebrate Akshara’s birthday. Abhira cuts the same and wishes for Armaan’s well being. They eat noodles. Abhira thanks Armaan. He promises to bring a smile on her face as he plans to do something special for Abhira on Akshara’s birthday. Abhira wonders whether Akshara had some connection with Udaipur.

Advertisement

Manish, Swarna and Surekha reach the temple. Ruhi also comes to find out about Goenkas. Swarna worries about Ruhi. Manish says he wants to start the pooja with a bhajan. He plays Akshara’s song. Ruhi hears the same. Abhira reaches the temple and smiles hearing her mother’s bhajan.

Manish receives a call from Madhav who gives information about Akshara. He says that Akshara used to live in Kasauli. But nobody knows where she went later. Ruhi comes and creates a scene as she is shocked to see Goenkas celebrating Akshara’s birthday. Manish asks Ruhi to forgive Akshara. She refuses to do so and blames Akshara for her mother’s death.

Abhira asks a man about the song but doesn’t get any information. She goes on to tie the chunri to a tree and prays to find Akshara’s family. Manish asks Ruhi to forget the past and let the family unite. She gets angry and accidentally splashes red color on Akshara’s photo before leaving. Goenkas forget the picture at the temple.

Abhira gets a call from Armaan who tells her that there is a surprise for her. Kaveri confronts Armaan and says that he is planning surprises for a girl who misbehaved with her. Armaan defends Abhira. Kaveri gets angry with him. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, April 6 2024: Manish and Abhira’s photo of Akshara gets exchanged