Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 25: Abhira suggests Kaveri to be more lenient with family members

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 25, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Abhira trying to convince Kaveri not to be too strict on kids after she attempts to slap Kiara. She states if Kaveri keeps on slapping them for speaking up, they will never tell the truth. Kaveri asks if Abhira is questioning her upbringing. Abhira says she was raised by a single mom and knew nothing about joint family. She put Kaveri’s values on a pedestal. Abhira says that Kaveri’s hatred for her is winning over her love for family. She asks Kaveri to restrict her from joining the celebrations but at least don’t spoil the happiness of the entire family.

Manish along with Swarna and Surekha visit the Poddar house. Abhira asks Manish if everything is fine. Manish asks Kaveri to allow Holi celebrations in the family. Kaveri finally agrees to let everyone celebrate the festival. She spreads gulaal on all of them and wishes them a prosperous Holi. Everyone is stunned at this sudden change in Kaveri’s mood. She goes on to order everyone to get ready for the party in ten minutes. Manish thanks Kaveri. She says she likes her rules and regulations to be followed but is not that bad. Manish informs Kaveri that Abhira was getting upset at how everyone’s Holi was getting spoiled and wanted to celebrate the festival with family.

Soon, everyone enters the Holi venue. Armaan pleases all with his grand entry on Holi song. Manish and Swarna look for Ruhi. She appears with heart-shaped balloons she bought from poor kids. Ruhi wants Armaan to put color on her first and so makes excuses when Kiara and Aryan try to put gulaal on her. She heads towards Armaan with gulaal. Manisha sees her and pushes Abhira towards Armaan. They accidentally end up putting color on each other. Ruhi and Swarna fumes with anger on seeing Abhira and Armaan getting so close. Armaan asks Abhira to be careful. She says Manisha pushed her.

The Poddars begin the thandai competition. Abhira and Ruhi are the first ones to compete against each other. Ruhi recalls Abhira and Armaan’s close moments. She seems to be in a revengeful mood and keeps on drinking the thandai. Ruhi wins the competition. The episode concludes here.