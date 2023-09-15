Zohrajabeen: Randeep Hooda and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's song is a tale about love and betrayal

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress ended up as one of the finalists of the show and garnered an immense fan following. The highlight of her time inside the house has to be her rumored relationship with Ankit Gupta. Besides her love life making headlines, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also busy with multiple projects after coming out of the house. Talking about her projects, most recently, she is seen in a music video with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda's music video

The Bigg Boss 16 finalist is seen with Randeep Hooda in a music video, Zohrajabeen. The teaser was released two days back and the music video was released today. Priyanka took to social media to upload a post and announced, "ZOHRAJABEEN’ is all yours now. Keep showering your love."

Zohrajabeen is the title track and the 4th song of the upcoming album by B Praak. Jaani has penned the lyrics of the song and also sung along with B Praak. Arvindr Khaira has directed the video.

Zohrajabeen music video review

The music video for Zohrajabeen is a captivating four minutes and twenty-one seconds of storytelling that beautifully encapsulates the complexities of love, heartbreak, and self-respect. The video brings together the talented duo of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, delivering a powerful narrative through their performances. The video revolves around the emotional rollercoaster experienced by Randeep Hooda's character, who experiences heartbreak after being jilted by his former ladylove, portrayed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The opening scenes effectively set the tone, depicting the depth of despair and agony that follows a failed love story.

One of the video's most compelling aspects is its portrayal of the conflicting emotions within the female character. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character is torn between her loyalty to her new husband and her lingering feelings for her old flame, Randeep Hooda. This inner turmoil is portrayed with remarkable subtlety, making her character both relatable and intriguing. As the narrative unfolds, viewers witness the internal struggle of Randeep Hooda's character, who is offered a chance to rekindle the romance but chooses to prioritize his self-respect over a potentially destructive affair.

The video's cinematography and direction deserve applause for creating a visually appealing and emotionally charged atmosphere. The use of colors, especially Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in red attire, and Randeep Hooda's raw look add symbolic depth to the story.

Zohrajabeen is a compelling music video that skillfully explores themes of love, betrayal, and self-respect. The performances by Randeep Hooda and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are exemplary, drawing the audience into the emotional journey of their characters. With its well-executed storytelling and stunning visuals, this music video leaves a lasting impact, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking a heartfelt and thought-provoking narrative. It has the potential to become the heartbreak anthem of the year. The dialogue at the end by Randeep Hooda's character, "Isne loota, usne loota, loota tumne, mujhe kisne loota nahi, mein kisi kutte ka jhootha kha sakta hoon, jism ka jhoota nahi" ends the video on a strong note.

