Anupamaa Written Update, April 1: Anupama arrives at the restaurant and remembers how Baapuji advised her to never give up. She worries about the restaurant and expresses how scared she is but mentions that she will give her best. Anupama gets a message. She sees it and gets worried.

Yashdeep praises Anupama:

While Yashdeep is worried, Bijee arrives and asks him to not lose up for the restaurant. He praises Anupama saying that she is strong and doesn't get scared of the problem. He praises women for being strong and selfless. Yashdeep reveals how Anupama advised him not to lose hope as everything will be fine. He continues heaping praises for Anupama and mentions that he will try his best to save the restaurant. Bijee assures her that she is there with him always.

Anupama goes at the boutique:

Anupamaa, Dimpy, Kavya, Baa, and Kinjal go to Kinjal's friend's boutique with the kids. Baa expresses her shock at seeing the store empty and explains how business works. Kavya and Kinjal ask Anupama whether she submitted the competition form. Anupama reveals that she submitted but is scared. She then asks Kavya and Kinjal why Dimpy is sad.

Advertisement

Kavya and Kinjal reveal that they shouted at Dimpy because she was not taking a stand for herself. Anupama also says how Dimpy should take a stand for herself. Kinjal's friend arrives and praises Anupama's food. Anupama praises her shop. Kinjal's friend suggests that Kinjal and everyone check out clothes. Kinjal, Kavya, and Anupama check out clothes.

Kavya and Kinjal insist Anupama try on a saree. She refuses but they force her saying that she will need it for the event. Anupama goes into the trial room to try the saree.

Shruti, Anuj and Aadhya arrive for shopping:

Shruti, Anuj, and Aadhya arrive at the same shop and meet Kinjal's friend who is also Shruti's friend. Kinjal's friend tells Shruti and Anuj to check out outfits. They sit where Kavya, Kinjal, and Anupama are sitting. Shruti and Aadhya start checking outfits. Anuj chooses a blue saree for Shruti. It is the same blue saree that Anupama was trying.

Anupama comes out of the trial room wearing the same blue saree. Aadhya, Shruti, and Anuj are shocked to see her in that saree. Anuj recalls their romantic moments. Pari and Maahi arrive. Aadhya recalls how Anupama left her during the accident because of Pari. Anupama sends Pari away. As Anupama is about to leave, Baa arrives. Baa sees Shruti and Anuj and gives 11 dollars to Shruti as good luck.

Kavya, Kinjal, Dimpy, and Baa leave. Anupama goes to the changing room and breaks down recalling her happy memories with Anuj.

Vanraj and Toshu discuss house share:

Vanraj informs Toshu that Anupama has a share in their house. Toshu is shocked to hear this. Vanraj reveals how Baapuji gave a share to Anupama and now they will need her signature to sell the house to the builder. Vanraj informs that the builder will give at least 2-3 apartments to them in exchange for their land. Vanraj mentions how he doesn't wish to give Anupama a share but they need her signature to sell the house.

Toshu asks Vanraj whether he will get a share in the house. Vanraj slams him for not being in contact for the last five years. Eventually, he tells him that he and Pakhi will get their share. Toshu asks whether Dimpy will get a share. Vanraj says that Dimpy will get a share only if she stays in Shah's house but if she gets married, she won't get anything.

Advertisement

Kinjal's friend insists Anupama and the family to have coffee and go. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupama lock eyes several times and recall their past. Anupama and family leave.

Yashdeep confesses his feelings for Anupama:

Yashdeep makes calls to save his restaurant. He tells Bijee how his restaurant staff is his family. He mentions how Anupama doesn't need anyone. He shares how he is worried for themselves as Anupama can do anything to take care of herself. He then confesses his feelings for Anupama but reveals how he doesn't feel right to confess his feelings to her.

Anupama and Shruti bump into each other. Shruti asks Anupama what she should buy for Anuj. Anupama firmly tells her to make her own decisions and she doesn't want to get involved in anyone's relationships.

Aadhya arrives and apologizes to Anupama. Anupama tells her that she can't be upset with her. Aadhya leaves with Anuj. Anupama gets happy thinking that Aadhya spoke to her nicely. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 31: Baapuji encourages Anupama to participate in cooking competition; will she do it?