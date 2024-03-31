Anupamaa Written Update, March 31: Anupama arrives with ice cream while everyone stares at her. She tells Dimpy to feed ice cream to the children and lock their room door. Toshu yells and tells Anupama that Anuj fired him from the job. Anupama sarcastically insults him and tells him that she is not shocked. Toshu again raises questions about her motherhood.

Toshu and Vanraj argue with Anupama:

Anupama slams him for his crime and questions him for being a bad human being. Toshu calls Anupama a 'bad mother'. Anupama lashes out at Toshu and tells him that she wants to be a bad mother as she can't support his crime and bad behavior. Toshu then tells Anupama that he met Aadhya and informs her that Aadhya told him that Anupama is not a good mother. Vanraj agrees.

Vanraj says Anupama provoked Titu:

Vanraj tells the family that Anupama is doing a lot of other things behind their back. He then tells everyone that Anupama called Titu into her restaurant and provoked him to run off with Dimpy if the family didn't get convinced of their marriage. Everyone is shocked to hear this.

Vanraj claims to have eavesdropped on their discussion. This leads to a heated disagreement between him and Anupama. Anupama clarifies that he has misunderstood their conversation and urges him to seek the truth. Vanraj argues with Anupama for standing up for Titu. He asserts that he will make choices for Dimpy, but Anupama firmly states that only she will determine her own destiny.

Anupama slams Vanraj for getting angry and tells him that if a boy wants to marry Dimpy then she has a right to know about the boy as she is her mother. Vanraj slams Anupama for being a bad mother and reminds her how her kids hate her. In the fight, he says that his son Samar would have been alive if she had been a good mother.

Anupama gets teary-eyed. Vanraj tells Anupama that their life was good when she was away from their life for the last five years. He asks her to leave and she leaves. Baapuji then slams everyone for misbehaving with Anupama. He reminds them how she did everything for everyone and lost her family in the process. He slams Toshu for blaming his destiny for his bad deeds.

Baapuji shows support for Anupama and reminds them how she has achieved everything with her hard work without doing anything wrong. When Toshu argues, Baapuji lashes out at him and blames Vanraj and Baa for Toshu's bad behavior. He recalls how they always supported Toshu because despite his wrongdoing. Baapuji calls out Vanraj and Baa for spoiling Ansh just like Toshu.

He warns them that if they trouble Kavya, Dimpy, and Maahi then he won't take it. Baapuji also says that if Dimpy and Titu want to get married then he will support them and give them blessings. Baa and Vanraj are shocked.

Shruti asks Anuj to forget his past:

Shruti adorns Anuj's neck with a chain, revealing that her parents specially crafted it for him, holding immense value in her heart, much like Anupama's mangalsutra held for him. She empathetically acknowledges the challenge of letting go of the past but encourages him to take the initiative in moving forward. Finally, she poses the question to Anuj, asking if he is willing to embark on this journey of forgetting his past.

Anuj explains to Shruti that he is trying to move on and that is the reason he decided to marry her. He asks Shruti to understand him. Aadhya arrives and gets excited as she tells Shruti that she wants to shop for their wedding. Seeing Aadhya happy, Anuj thinks that he has made the right decision to keep Aadhya happy but gets confused thinking why he is facing complications.

Baapuji surprises Anupamaa:

Baapuji surprises Anupama with balloons and asks her to burst her anger by bursting balloons. Anupama gets emotional recalling what Vanraj told her and bursts all the balloons. He asks her to ignore her tensions. Anupama and Baapuji sit to talk. Baapuji apologizes for coming to America and creating trouble in her life. Anupama assures him that they are not troubling her.

Kavya and Kinjal slam Dimpy:

Dimpy feels upset believing that she is the cause of all the arguments. Kavya and Kinjal criticize her for not taking any steps towards happiness. Kavya points out that Titu loves her and is the only one making an effort. Kinjal reminds Dimpy that Anupama is fighting for her, urging her to take control of her and Ansh's life. Kinjal advises Dimpy to express her feelings for Titu. Kavya suggests that Dimpy either marry Titu or move on, warning her not to let Titu suffer.

Kinjal gives an ultimatum to Toshu:

Kinjal shows the goon's messages to Toshu and warns him to return the money to them. Toshu argues saying that he doesn't have money and blames Anupama for it. Kinjal slams him for blaming Anupama. He mentions that he doesn't have a job now. Kinjal warns him saying that if he doesn't repay the money soon then she will take Pari to India.

She tells him that she is here because of the family and once they go even she will leave. Kinjal gives him this ultimatum. Toshu begs Kinjal to give him some time. She asks him to return their money soon and walks away.

Baapuji encourages Anupama:

Anupama shares her problems with Baapuji and shows the cooking competition pamphlet to him. She tells him that she is scared to participate. Baapuji encourages her and tells her that she can impress anyone with her food. He motivates her saying that she has been a mother and an amazing cook and she should give it a try for her restaurant.

Anupama recalls her time in jail and how Yashdeep is in trouble because of the loan. She rethinks the prize money. Baapuji then asks Anupama to fulfill her dream and fill out the form. Anupama takes Baapuji's blessings, fills out the form, and submits it. The episode ends.

