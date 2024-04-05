Anupamaa Written Update, April 5: Anuj buys flowers for Shruti's friend. He then notices that Anupama's photo is missing from his wallet and instead, his and Shruti's photo is in the wallet. He is shocked to see this and searches for Anupama's photo but is unable to find it. He gets upset as he can't find her photo. Anupama cries looking at the photo. She then borrows a lighter from a stranger to burn the photo.

Anuj then tells Shruti that a photo from his wallet is missing and asks her if she knows where the picture has gone. Shruti firmly says that the picture is with whom it should belong. Anuj is surprised to hear this from here. Anupama cries mentioning how she never kept their picture because she thought she will get weak. Anupama then burns the photo.

Vanraj decides to return to India:

Baa asks Vanraj if he will be sending Pakhi back to India. Vanraj says yes and mentions that he doesn't like her getting involved with Arush because he is not nice. Baa tells Vanraj that Arush can be nice. Vanraj then expresses disappointment saying that Pakhi doesn't like nice people and she does everything wrong.

He mentions that he doesn't trust her at all so they all should go to India back. Vanraj apologizes to Baa saying that they will have to go back to India because he can't control his family here.

Dimpy questions Vanraj:

He then inquires about Ansh. Baa informs Vanraj that Dimpy took Ansh out and didn't inform where she was going. Vanraj recalls how Titu is in America and thinks that she must have gone to meet him. He gets angry. Suddenly, Dimpy arrives. Vanraj then angrily questions Dimpy for going out.

Dimpy tells Vanraj that she went grocery store. Vanraj asks Dimpy why she took Ansh and whose permission she took. Dimpy firmly replies saying that Ansh is her son and she doesn't need anyone's permission to take her son out. Vanraj then takes a promise from Ansh to stay with him forever. Ansh promises Vanraj that he won't go anywhere.

When Ansh leaves, Dimpy asks Vanraj why he is taking such promises from Ansh. Vanraj angrily says that Ansh is a 'Shah' and will stay with the family forever. Dimpy then says what if she doesn't wish this for her son and walks away. Vanraj fumes with anger.

Anupama takes new responsibility:

Diya congratulates Anupama for getting selected for the competition. She then praises Anupama for deciding to help Yashdeep with the prize money. Diya then asks Anupama whether she would handle another responsibility. When Anupama asks what the responsibility is, Diya shares that there is a dance competition and she wants Anupama to take responsibility for it. Anupama happily accepts the responsibility of the dance competition.

Anupama gets injured:

Diya and Anupama then dance together. During this Anupama falls down on her hand, she then asks Diya to take her to the hospital as there's pain in the right hand. She cries inconsolably as her right hand is in pain and she cannot move her limb. She worries about the competition and tells Diya that she has to win the cooking competition as many people have hopes for it. Diya takes Anupama to the hospital.

Aadhya is hurt:

Meanwhile, Shruti asks Anuj to choose a mangalsutra for her. He gets uncomfortable as she tells him to put the mangalsutra around her neck. Anuj recalls his marriage with Anupama. Anuj then suddenly gets Aadhya's call and is shocked.

Anuj and Shruti rush home. Aadhya cries in pain as her leg is hurt after playing basketball. Anuj and Shruti try to convince Aadhya to go to the hospital. However, Aadhya refuses.

Vanraj gets angry with Pakhi:

Everyone worries as Pakhi has not returned home. Vanraj calls Pakhi. She tells Vanraj not to interfere in her life and tells him that she wants to settle in America. Pakhi rudely asks Vanraj to take Ishaani with him to India and leave her alone. Kinjal then states how Pakhi is not worried about her daughter and Ishaani could have stayed with Adhik. Vanraj gets angry.

Kinjal and Kavya tell Baa and Vanraj how they have spoilt Pakhi. Baa blames Vanraj for Pakhi's behavior. Vanraj then learns about Pakhi's location and leaves to get her.

Anupama consoles Aadhya:

While Aadhya is in hospital with Anuj, Anupama is on the opposite bed. Yashdeep and Diya are also with Anupama. Anuj then sees Anupama and is shocked. Anupama asks Aadhya what happened and she reveals how she got hurt while playing basketball. Aadhya asks Anupama how she got hurt and Anupama shares that she fell while dancing.

Yashdeep thinks about how Anuj and Anupama come face to face again and again. Aadhya then insists Anuj to go home. Anupama asks her to get treated first. The doctor arrives. Anupama requests the doctor to treat Aadhya first. Anupama worries about Aadhya. Yashdeep asks her to calm down. Anupama then shares with Yashdeep that Aadhya and Anuj are scared of injections.

Aadhya cries inconsolably as the doctor tries to give her an injection. Anupama then consoles Aadhya and asks Anuj to close his eyes. Aadhya holds Anupama's hand which is injured and cries. Anupama holds Anuj's hand. Aadhya stops crying as Anupama consoles her. After getting the injection, Aadhya then realizes that Anupama is consoling her. The episode ends.

