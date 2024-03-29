Anupamaa Written Update, March 29: Toshu misses Pari. Anuj arrives. Toshu begs Anuj for forgiveness and asks him to save him. Toshu explains how he robbed the jewelry to give a better life to Kinjal and Pari and he was not being greedy. Toshu mentions that he was scared because the goons threatened him to harm Pari. He reveals that he is guilty of his mistake and promises to not repeat his mistake.

Anuj meets Toshu:

Anuj recalls how Kinjal mentioned that Anupama is hurt as Toshu is in jail. He remembers how Pari was asking for her father. Anuj tells Toshu that he is in the police station because the cops called him as the robbery happened at his event. He tells Toshu that he doesn't know what the cops will do with him. Toshu pleads to Anuj to ask the client to withdraw the case. Anuj walks away as Toshu cries for help.

Anupama breaks down:

Pari arrives in Anupama's room and asks where her father is. She then tells Anupama that her friend told her that her father is in prison. Pari asks if her father is a bad person. Anupama explains to Pari that everyone makes mistakes and that her father also made a mistake so she punished him. Kavya arrives. Pari leaves. Anupama breaks down as Pari leaves.

Pari tells Ansh, Ishaani, and Maahi that she feels better after talking to Anupama. Kavya consoles Anupama. Anupama cries as she explains how difficult it was for her to send her first child to jail. She mentions that she was helpless and had no option.

Shruti confesses her love:

Anuj gets a call from his client and he thanks him. He then hears Shruti talk in her sleep. Shruti confesses her love for Anuj in sleep and mentions that she would have died if he had not been there for her when her parents passed away. She expresses her love for Aadhya and says that she doesn't even want a child with him as she doesn't want to hurt Aadhya. Shruti asks Anuj to move on and allow Anupama to move on. Anuj is tensed after hearing this.

Toshu returns home:

As Anupama is about to leave for work, Baa and Vanraj ask her if she will go to meet Toshu in jail and she refuses. Toshu arrives home. Vanraj and Baa get happy seeing him. Toshu tells Anupama that he hasn't escaped from jail but is out on bail. Toshu informs that Anuj requested the client to withdraw the case and thus he got bail.

He tells Anupama that Anuj came to meet him and he helped him to get bail. Toshu taunts Anupama saying that she could have done this for him but she chose not to. Anupama asks Toshu how will he return the money to the goons and tells him that they are still in danger as the goons can harm their family. Vanraj taunts Anupama saying that she is not happy seeing Toshu.

Vanraj assures Toshu that they will pay the goons. As Toshu goes to meet Kinjal, she walks away. Pari hugs Toshu. Anupama gets upset.

Anuj pranks Shruti:

Shruti expresses disappointment as she gets drunk at the Holi celebration. Anuj tells her that she did wrong and tells her that everyone saw her misbehavior. Shruti gets worried and asks Anuj what she did. Anuj pranks her and then tells her that she didn't do anything wrong. Shruti asks Anuj if Aadhya wants to start their wedding preparations. Anuj tells her that she and Aadhya can plan and he is okay with it. Shruti gets happy.

Anupama meets Anuj:

Anupama arrives at Anuj's office. She then asks Anuj why he bailed Toshu out of jail. He tells her that he did it for her. Anupama gets upset with Anuj as he lets Toshu out and tells him that she made this decision because he did wrong. Anuj explains to Anupama that he helped Toshu get bail because his family was suffering.

He informs Anupama that Kinjal and Pari would have heard many taunts from their colleagues and friends because of Toshu. Anuj shares with Toshu how he has seen Aadhya suffering from trauma since childhood and he doesn't want any child to go through it.

Anuj tells her that he is worried for Kinjal and Pari. Anupama mentions that she is worried for them but she wants Toshu to learn a lesson as he never felt guilty for his mistakes. He mentions that he did what he felt was right. Anupama says that he did wrong. Anuj mentions that he released Toshu because of Kinjal, Pari, and her. Anuj tells her that he can't see her hurt. Anupama leaves.

Yashdeep hides bad news from Anupama:

Anupama informs Yashdeep how Anuj helped Toshu to get bail and the goons are still roaming out. She mentions how she is worried for Kinjal and Pari. Anupama then reminds Yashdeep that he wanted to say something about the restaurant. Yashdeep recalls how he told Bijee that they will have to shut the restaurant.

As Yashdeep is about to tell her the problem, Anupama's colleagues arrive and inform her that her social media channel is losing followers. Vikram then suggests Anupama to participate in the cooking reality show as the winner becomes famous and receives a big cash prize. Anupama denies participating. However, the staff and Yashdeep insist Anupama to give it a thought.

Anupama tells Yashdeep that they should focus on the restaurant's growth instead of this competition. Yashdeep decides not to tell Anupama about the bad news. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

