Namita Thapar’s funniest memory from Shark Tank India 3 features her rolling sushi; Watch

Namita Thapar has been part of Shark Tank India since its first season. She has often gone viral on social media for her statements on the business-based show. Recently, Namita took to her social media handle and dropped a video where she is seen rolling sushi with a pitcher. She tagged the same as one of her funniest takeaways from the show.

Namita Thapar gives a peek into fun Shark Tank India 3 BTS

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Namita Thapar shared a clip where she is seen rolling sushi on the instructions of DIY recipe kits’ brand owner, Rounit Gambhir, who managed to crack a four shark deal on the show.

The video begins with Emcure’s CEO stating, “Maine zindagi mein kiya nahi hai yeh (I have never done this before in my life). Rounit takes charge and teaches her how to do it. Namita tells the pitcher that you may just get a deal if he makes her try. As she makes an attempt to prepare sushi, her fellow shark, Peyush Bansal makes a funny remark and says, “Namita ne zindagi mein maggi nahi banaya, aapne sushi banwa diya (Namita did not even make maggi in her life and you made her make sushi).” After succeeding in her effort, Namita gets excited and calls it a ‘work of art’. She thanks Rounit for keeping her honor intact.

The caption of the snippet reads, “So this clip didn’t make it to television but it’s one of my funniest memories of Season 3. I cooked daily while I lived in the US for 8 years but now I barely cook & definitely mess up my masala’s (remember season 2) .. So in this clip I was super nervous when Ronit (Chefling deal) invited me to roll a sushi ..but I did it”

Take a look at Namita Thapar’s Instagram post here:

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 is gaining attention for its gripping pitches. It is not only turning out to be a channel for budding business minds to showcase their ideas and get funding for their ventures but also imparting knowledge about trade to the audience. The show streams on the Sony LIV app.

