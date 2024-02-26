Shark Tank India 3: Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar get into heated exchange; latter says “I don’t need to market myself”

Shark Tank India Season 3 is grabbing attention with its exciting episodes, giving aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their ideas and get funding. The show's social media just dropped a new promo, offering a sneak peek into one of the pitches. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes to see the innovative ideas and business deals in action.

Tensions rise among sharks: clash over a homegrown brand

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, tensions rise among the sharks as they clash over a homegrown brand, adding an extra dose of drama to the show. A new promo of the upcoming episode was released by Sony LIV, in which we see the presence of three brands - Aroleap, Cosmix, and Fabriclore, who wish to bag the deals of their dreams.

Peyush and Namita lock horns over a homegrown brand

During the pitches, Peyush Bansal, who seems interested in the brand, gets into an argument with Namita and Anupam. In the clip, Namita Thapar is seen interrupting Peyush to make an offer when the pitchers of the brand revealed that their sales were in crores of rupees.

To which Peyush responded, “Saare acche sawal hum puch lete hai or aap offer dedeti hai.” (We ask all the relevant questions, and you come in the end to make the offer.) Peyush expressed the view that Namita doesn't engage as much in conversations with pitchers compared to others; instead, she simply sits on the chair and presents an offer. In response to the pitchers and Peyush, Namita said, “Mujhe khud ko market karne ki zarurat nahi hai.” (I don't need to market myself. You know who I am.) However, Namita offers the pitchers Rs one crore in return for one percent equity. She concludes, “You know who the right partner is.” In response to the pitchers, Peyush Bansal said, “I will go out if you don’t say yes right now.”

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on SONY LIV. The show premiered on January 22, 2024. The panel of existing sharks was joined by new sharks, including Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital.

