Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to learn truth behind Abhimanyu and Abhir’s death

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promise to be really entertaining for the viewers with Ruhi getting to know about Abhira’s relation with Akshara.

By Fakeha Anis
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  05:40 PM IST |  574
Know more about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on TV (PC: StarPlus Youtube)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been intriguing generations of audiences with its compelling plotline. The show is currently narrating the story of the fourth generation with Abhira and Armaan in focus. In the next episodes, viewers will witness an interesting turn of events with Ruhi reaching Mussoorie and finding the truth behind Abhir and Abhimanyu’s death.  

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Ruhi discovers Akshara's relation with Abhira

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will offer high-voltage drama. Ruhi, who has been engrossed with the fear of losing Armaan, will decide to go to Mussoorie where Abhira and Armaan are spending quality time together. When she reaches there, Ruhi will end up finding Akshara’s pictures in Abhira’s resort. 

Related Stories

TRP Report Week 13: Anupamaa, GHKKPM, YRKKH maintain high ratings; THIS show dips
tv
TRP Report Week 13: Anupamaa, GHKKPM, YRKKH maintain high ratings; THIS show dips
YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhira will learn about Akshara's family in Udaipur
tv
YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhira will learn about Akshara's family in Udaipur

As she delves deeper into the mystery, Ruhi will be shocked to learn that Abhira is Akshara’s daughter. She will also know about Abhir and Abhimanyu’s death. Realizing the amount of pain and suffering that Abhira and Akshara went through, Ruhi will be filled with a sense of guilt. 

Here’s a major highlight from recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:


In the previous episodes, we saw Abhira going to Mussoorie to save her ancestral house from demolition. As she stands in front of the bulldozer to stop the destruction process, Armaan arrives to her rescue. He puts in a lot of effort to save Abhira’s resort and succeeds in doing so. Abhira gets smitten by Armaan’s actions and plans to confess her feelings for him. Back at Poddar house, Kaveri gets upset with Armaan for leaving an important case and going out for Abhira. On the other hand, Ruhi gets scared about Armaan growing close to Abhira during this outing.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been performing well on the BARC ratings chart since its inception. It is delivering enthralling episodes constantly. The show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in the roles of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar. 

ALSO READ: Pratiksha Honmukhe drops cryptic note with stunning photos after exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; is it for makers?

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Fakeha Anis

A content writer with 2 years of experience in drafting stories related to entertainment beat. Fakeha's peak point of

...

Credits: Tellychakkar
Advertisement

Latest Articles