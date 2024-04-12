Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to learn truth behind Abhimanyu and Abhir’s death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been intriguing generations of audiences with its compelling plotline. The show is currently narrating the story of the fourth generation with Abhira and Armaan in focus. In the next episodes, viewers will witness an interesting turn of events with Ruhi reaching Mussoorie and finding the truth behind Abhir and Abhimanyu’s death.

Ruhi discovers Akshara's relation with Abhira

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will offer high-voltage drama. Ruhi, who has been engrossed with the fear of losing Armaan, will decide to go to Mussoorie where Abhira and Armaan are spending quality time together. When she reaches there, Ruhi will end up finding Akshara’s pictures in Abhira’s resort.

As she delves deeper into the mystery, Ruhi will be shocked to learn that Abhira is Akshara’s daughter. She will also know about Abhir and Abhimanyu’s death. Realizing the amount of pain and suffering that Abhira and Akshara went through, Ruhi will be filled with a sense of guilt.

Here’s a major highlight from recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

In the previous episodes, we saw Abhira going to Mussoorie to save her ancestral house from demolition. As she stands in front of the bulldozer to stop the destruction process, Armaan arrives to her rescue. He puts in a lot of effort to save Abhira’s resort and succeeds in doing so. Abhira gets smitten by Armaan’s actions and plans to confess her feelings for him. Back at Poddar house, Kaveri gets upset with Armaan for leaving an important case and going out for Abhira. On the other hand, Ruhi gets scared about Armaan growing close to Abhira during this outing.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been performing well on the BARC ratings chart since its inception. It is delivering enthralling episodes constantly. The show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in the roles of Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

