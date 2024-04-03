Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Apr 3: Abhira pledges to carry out her plan despite all hurdles

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, April 3, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Vidya and Madhav reaching a restaurant for dinner. Madhav tells Vidya that he wants to have a new beginning but she refuses. Manish and Swarna also come there. Swarna says she knows why Manish brought her along. She guesses about him convincing her to celebrate Akshara’s birthday. Manish agrees to what Suwarna says and asks what is wrong with it. He asks for Swarna’s support but she declines. Manish and Swarna spot Vidya and Madhav.

Abhira appears to be quite excited. She is about to fall down but Armaan comes to save her. Ruhi looks on. Abhira then takes a promise from Armaan about not revealing their plan to anyone. Armaan promises her the same. Ruhi confronts Armaan and asks what Abhira is planning. He says they are going to give a car to Sanjay. Ruhi doesn’t get convinced and feels Abhira and Armaan are lying to her.

Madhav shares his condition with Manish. He says that he wants to fix his relationship with Vidya for the sake of Abhira and Armaan. Manish asks Madhav to look after himself too. On the other hand, Vidya says to Swarna that it is too late for her to start afresh with Madhav. Swarna discusses with Vidya about Manish always thinking about the child that has gone. Vidya tells her that they should not forget the child that has left them. Manish and Swarna perform on a romantic song. Vidya and Madhav also join them.

Abhira helps Kaveri to fall asleep. She says she can never see the sadness in the Poddar family. Abhira starts preparing for the inauguration. Ruhi comes to Abhira and scolds her. She blames Abhira for making Armaan lie to her. Abhira asks her not to invade their personal space. Ruhi retorts by calling Abhira the temporary wife of Armaan.

Ruhi sees a dream where she is trying to extend her hand to Armaan but Abhira comes in between them. She wakes up and cries worrying about Abhira and Armaan getting close to each other.

Abhira and Armaan argue as the latter sprays deo on the former. Abhira is applying for leave due to some personal work. Armaan asks her why she is taking leave. Abhira thinks about Akshara’s birthday but doesn’t tell Armaan the real reason.

Ruhi asks Manish to go to the hospital. Swarna assures her about the same. Swarna asks Manish to stop looking for Akshara’s daughter. Kaveri asks Abhira to stay with Krish to receive the important papers. However, Abhira remains adamant about executing her plan despite not joining the Poddars for the inauguration. The episode concludes here.

