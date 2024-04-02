Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain Episode 1247: The Episode starts with Kaveri saying Armaan has many responsibilities, so she has decided to make Sanjay the legal head. Sanjay smiles. Armaan gives him the nameplate and says Dadisa made a good decision, uncle is the best lawyer in the city, so he deserves this. Sanjay takes the nameplate and thanks Armaan.

Armaan congratulates him and claps. Vidya gets upset and tells Madhav that just because Armaan is supporting his wife, Kaveri is punishing him and this is not fair. Everyone claps for Sanjay.

Abhira is in the kitchen with Ruhi. She cuts the veggies. She hears Dadi talking to Manisha. Dadi asks Manisha to feed the orphanage kids as it's a big day tomorrow for Sanjay. Abhira says she is so unfair and tries to talk to her. Ruhi stops her. Abhira says Ruhi is Armaan’s best friend, but she never takes a stand for him, when the time comes, she stays mum. Ruhi argues with her and asks if she can change Kaveri's decision. She prefers to stay silent when she knows she cannot do anything. They argue and Ruhi leaves the kitchen.

Abhira sees the spilled milk and switches off the gas. Ruhi meets Armaan at the stairs and asks him if he is okay, Armaan says he is fine. Ruhi further questions him and says that Dadi didn’t make him the legal head, so he must be sad. He says Dadi is right, as he has many responsibilities, so he is happy with the decision. Ruhi says he has only Abhira’s responsibility, and he is facing one loss after another because of her. Armaan replies that it is Abhira who is at a loss because of him and the loss is an irreparable one as she lost her mom forever.

Armaan says he doesn't care if he has to sacrifice something to keep his promise to Abhira's mom as her mom gave her life for him, and she didn’t complain, even Abhira never brought it up. She apologises to him and says she worries for him. He says he is worried for Krish. She says that she will take care of Krish. Armaan says she must be busy, so she will ask Abhira to take care of her. She insists she will take good care of him. Armaan agrees and leaves.

At the office, Charu argues with Dev over a case. Then she comes to know that Dev is divorced. He reveals that he is fighting for the custody of his son. She is shocked. She hugs him and says she will always be with him.

Manish thinks of Akshara. Abhira reads Akshara's diary and finds out she had to give up music because of her career. She thinks of doing something musical on her birthday. Manish plays Akshara’s song. Suwarna and Surekha come running. Manish's call connects to Abhira. She answers and hears the song. Suwarna stops the song and disconnects the call. Manish asks why she stopped the song. Abhira says that she thought it was her momma's voice, She gets emotional. Manish says he misses her. The three argue over how Ruhi will feel about this.

Abhira sees Krish’s shadow. She goes to him and asks him to get up and practice walking. Ruhi comes and shouts at Abhira for forcing him to walk. The two argue. Armaan comes and shouts at them. Ruhi says to Abhira that Armaan gave her the responsibility of taking care of Krrish, so she shouldn't interfere. Armaan asks both of them to get out.

Abhira thinks she has to tell Armaan about Krish. Armaan makes mango shake for Krish. Abhira tells him to meet her in the room once he is done as she wants to talk. Armaan agrees and she leaves. Ruhi says to him he always comes in Abhira’s words, go and talk to her, or else she will show tantrums. He says she just asked him to meet her and didn't throw any tantrums. He stops and tells her that he is an adult, educated, best lawyer in the town and he doesn't come in anyone’s words. He leaves.

Ruhi says Abhira is just creating problems for Armaan. Manisha overhears this and asks what’s her problem. She says they are husband and wife and they are a team, they can create problems for each other, they can bring each other out of the problems, and they are enough for each other.

Armaan goes to the room and asks Abhira not to get into a fight with Ruhi and maintain peace in the house. Abhira asks him to go and lecture Ruhi. She tells him that he wants her support as she is going to do something, and it's about Krish. They go to Krish. Abhira throws a ball towards Krish. Krish gets up. Armaan gets angry and tries to leave, but Abhira holds his hand. Abhira asks him to listen to Krish. Krish says he lied to everyone, he can walk, but the injury and pain are real. He says he is in this condition because of his dad, the day he hit him, he saw the hatred in his eyes. Armaan and Abhira encourage Krish to tell everyone the truth and fight for his dream. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

