Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain Episode 1249: The Episode starts with Sanjay, Kaveri, and others arriving at the inauguration event. A man asks Sanjay about Krish. Sanjay says he met with an accident, so he couldn't come. They enter the venue.

Krish knocks on the door and says someone has locked him. Abhira comes there and sees the door locked from outside. She asks Krish to calm down and says someone has locked him from outside, and she will do something. Sanjay warns Kajal that nothing should go wrong today.

Kajal sees the keys in her bag and says sorry to Krish. She recalls locking the door when Krish had gone to the washroom.

Ruhi asks Armaan what happened. He says Dadisa is calling him and leaves. Ruhi says Dadisa is not calling him and wonders what he and Abhira are up to. Abhira gets a bunch of keys, but she can't find the right one. She tries to unlock the door. Krish asks her to hurry up.

Sanjay pulls the curtain from the plaque. Everyone sees Sanjay's name as the legal head. Everyone smiles and claps. Music plays in the background, and they all turn back to see Armaan and Abhira dancing on stage. Armaan plays dhol and Abhira dances.

Later, Krish comes on the stage and dances. Kaveri and Sanjay look angry, but everyone smiles. Kaveri tells Sanjay that singing and dancing look good at family functions but not at these events. Armaan and Abhira stand next to Krish. Sanjay gets angry. Everyone claps, and Krish smiles.

Sanjay gets up on the stage to hit Krish. Abhira sees his folded fingers, says sorry, and puts something in front of Sanjay. Sanjay steps on it and stumbles. Krish holds him.

Sanjay tries to get away. Armaan holds him and says the entire family and office are here; Krish performed for him, so he shouldn't do anything that jeopardizes the family's reputation. The people praise Krish's performance. Kajal cries happily.

One of them says Krish will make Sanjay proud one day. Another asks Kaveri if Krish will follow dancing as his profession. Dadi says yes, he will make dance his career. Krish takes her blessings. Everyone claps. Dadi recalls Abhira's words when she convinced her to permit Abhira to continue her studies. The people say that they hope Kaveri will support him. She says yes, why not? He has passion; he sold his bike to get admission to the dance academy and is my grandson. She adds that Krish is so dedicated that he decided to pay his fees and not take a single rupee from his family; he will become a dancer on his own. Krish looks at Abhira, who assures her. He says she is right; my family is with me, and that's all I want. Armaan and Abhira nod. Krish says he doesn't want anything else.

Armaan sees the door removed and asks how. Abhira boasts of herself. She says Krish was stuck inside, and she had to help Krish somehow. Krish says thanks to Armaan and Abhira. He says he cannot repay what they have done for him.

He gives them the gifts he bought for them and says since he also has to pay college fees, he couldn't buy anything expensive. He gifts Abhira a Nataraj idol and Armaan his favorite dancing shoes. Abhira hugs him. He makes Armaan wear the shoes. Krish says he got his favorite shoes for his favorite superhero. Armaan hugs him and leaves. Krish wonders if he liked the gist. Abhira says he liked it a lot and follows Armaan.

Charu comes to the office and says sorry to Dev. He asks her to have water. He says that she told him Krish performed on stage; what was her dad's reaction? She says Abhira handled Dad, and Nanisa couldn't refuse Krish. Charu thanked him for hiring Abhira and her as interns. Dev says Abhira did this; what benefit does he get after hiring her as an intern? She says a lot; she gets flowers for him.

Armaan cries. Abhira comes, and he turns away. She holds his face and says she understands that Armaan never felt like one of the family members, even though he belonged to the same family. She says he deserves this love, and he should gladly accept it. He hugs her and says he can only thank her; she does so much for his family. She says it's okay. He kisses her on the forehead. Ruhi looks on. She was holding a cake that she was bringing to apologize to Abhira. She cries. Armaan goes. Abhira smiles. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

