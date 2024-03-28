Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1242: The Episode starts with Ruhi and Abhira falling down from the table. Suwarna thinks the Lord saved them today. The next morning, Ruhi and Abhira wake up with a hangover. Abhira sees Vidya at the door. Dadi comes to Ruhi.

Dadi advises Ruhi to stay away from Abhira as she can be a bad influence. Vidya says she understands it was not Abhira's fault. The thandai seller gave them the special thandai, which they repeatedly asked him not to bring. Abhhira says she thought, like others in the house, Vidya would also blame her for whatever happened the day before.

Ruhi apologizes to Dadi and says she won't repeat this behavior. Dadi says she trusts her; it's Abhira whom she cannot trust. She says it was not Abhira's fault, too, as she was unaware of the special thandai. Vidya takes care of Abhira. Armaan enters and asks if Abhira will take his share of the love from his mother. The two fight; Vidya stops them and says nobody would say they are married. She leaves, making them hold each other's hands.

Ruhi comes and sees Armaan and Abhira holding hands. Abhhira says she has a strong headache and asks her how she is. She says she was almost going to tell everyone the truth about their marriage. Armaan says to ask him how he stopped it. Abhirra asks Ruhi if she is also going to reveal a secret. Then she adds it's up to her what she wants to do. Armaan says it's best that everyone keep their secrets to themselves.

Sanjay asks Krish why he wants money. He says he wants to pay fees to study arts. Sanjay scolds him. He says he won't give him any money.

Everyone talks about the Holi party and laughs. Abhira comes and asks what the joke is. Manisha asks her to ask her dear Kavu. Armaan comes. Abhira screams and turns to see him. She teases her and sees her earring on Armaan's shirt. Vidya asks him to make Abhira wear it. He refuses, but Vidya insists. Ruhi looks at them.

Armaan makes Abhira wear the earring. Vidya and everyone smile. Krish comes and says he got Rasgulla for his sweet family. Armaan takes two bowls and gives one to Abhira. Standing next to him, Ruhi stares at them. Sanjay asks Krish why he got sweets for everyone. Krish says he sold his car and was admitted to an art academy. Sanjay is shocked and almost slaps him. Armaan stops Sanjay. Ruhi requests Abhira not to intervene.

Sanjay gets angry. Armaan says they will sit and talk. Dadi says they are Poddars, a respectable family, and Krish won't go to an arts academy. Abhira says dance and singing are culture, and there's no disrespect in this profession. Dadi asks her to shut up. Armaan atops Abhira. Dadi asks Sanjay to book Krish's tickets. He will go to the US to study law. Krish is shocked. Krish angrily leaves.

At night, Krish tries to escape from the house but sees the locked main gate. He tries to climb it. Abhira says running away isn't a solution. Krish sees Abhira and Armaan. Armaan says if he runs today, then he will run away forever. Ruhi comes and looks on. Abhira and Armaan say they are there for Krish and they will convince Dadi. Krish says they are already in Dadi's bad book, so they should not do that for him. Armaan asks him to go and sleep.

Armaan tells Abhira that since she has run away from home so many times, he locked the gates because of her. Abhira says Armaan should thank her as Krish could not run away today because of her. She shouts snake and Armaan lifts her in arms. They see a rope. Abhira gets down and goes to sleep.

Ruhi comes to Armaan and says that even now, Abhira is wrong; he is still supporting her. Armaan says Krish and Abhira's point of view is not wrong.

In the morning, Kajal prays for Krish and cries. Abhira says it's her responsibility to support him. Sanjay comes and shouts at Kajal. Abhira requests them to listen to her. He says ask this girl to leave my house. They see Armaan. The episode ends here.

