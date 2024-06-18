Yum Jung Ah, Ahn Eun Jin, Dex, and Park Joon Myun starrer variety show Sister’s Direct Delivery confirms July 18 premiere

Yum Jung Ah, Dex, Ahn Eun Jin, and Park Joon Myun are all set for their new seaside adventure. Their upcoming variety show The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table (literal translation) has already dropped the official teaser, previewing the excitement and curiosity of the cast members. At the same time, the premiere date has also been revealed.

On July 18, tvN’s official YouTube channel released the teaser for the upcoming variety show The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table starring Yum Jung Ah, Dex, and more. The teaser video captures the day-to-day lives of seaside residents as this line ‘We deliver to the moment of harvest’ appears on the screen.

Yum Jung Ah, Dex, and the other cast members showcase their excitement about the forthcoming adventure while also predicting the rollercoaster emotions they might feel during the journey.

In addition, on this day, tvN alsoc confirmed that The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table will premiere its first episode on July 18 at 8:40 p.m. KST (5:10 p.m. IST).

Watch the teaser for The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table here:

More about The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table

The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table also known as Sister’s Direct Delivery is an upcoming tvN variety show that will center around seaside villages. For 3 days and 2 nights, Yum Jung Ah, Dex, Ahn Eun Jin, and Park Joon Myun will travel alongside the ocean, indulging in rare treasures.

The cast is expected to take an interest in the seasonal and local food, while also lending hands to the residents’ chores. This new variety show is being helmed by PD Kim Se Heem known for Youn’s Stay, while 2 Days & 1 Night PD Na Young Seok join the team.

More about Yum Jung Ah and Ahn Eun Jin

On the work front, Yum Jung Ah is a skilled actress who starred in Snowdrop (2021), SKY Castle (2018), Mirror of the Witch (2016), and more K-dramas. She has also made many variety show appearances including Amazing Saturday, Running Man, Three Meals a Day, and more.

On the other hand, with The Sisters’ Farm-to-Table, Ahn Eun Jin will join the main cast of a variety show for the first time. She is otherwise known for making guest appearances on Knowing Bros, You Quiz on the Block, and more programs.

Who are Dex and Park Joon Myun?

Dex is a television star who has joined the main cast lineup of many variety and reality shows like Zombieverse, My Name Is Gabriel, The Zone, and more.

Meanwhile, Under the Queen’s Umbrella actress Park Joon Myun has appeared in Knowing Bros, Radio Star, Amazing Saturday, and more TV Shows.

