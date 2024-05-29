Kim Hye Yoon reacts to dating rumors with Lovely Runner co-star Byeon Woo Seok; talks about acting goals

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok recently starred in Lovely Runner as Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae. The pair was particularly well-received and loved by viewers all over the world. As Lovely Runner came to an end on May 28, 2024, fans were heartbroken over the bittersweet goodbyes of the finale but were happy with the ending.

Kim Hye Yoon talks about dating rumors with Byeon Woo Seok

The undeniable chemistry between Lovely Runner's co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok is evident to everyone. Even in behind-the-scenes clips, the staff can't help but admire the bond between them.

Recently, an interviewer posed the burning question to Kim Hye Yoon that's on everyone's minds — will the two ever consider dating? The flood of requests from fans urging them to "go date" is fueled by their undeniable chemistry. Kim Hye Yoon shared that she and Byeon Woo Seok had their first conversation through this project, and they easily became close.

She revealed that Byeon Woo Seok was incredibly considerate, almost like an older brother next door. While having such a friendly older brother nearby might not be easy, she found him to be just that. Kim Hye Yoon also mentioned that Byeon Woo Seok often finds her cute and showers her with affection, which she greatly appreciates. With a happy smile, she added that she's unsure about the future for either of them, but he's certainly a wonderful colleague.

Kim Hye Yoon talks about ideal type; co-stars

When asked about her ideal type, Kim Hye Yoon mentioned someone who finds happiness in their togetherness, laughs often, and shares a good compatibility with her. When playfully asked if this ideal resembled an older brother next door, she smiled and commented that such a perfect match isn't typically found next door. When teased about whether the ideal height would be around 190cm (hinting at Byeon Woo Seok), she jokingly responded that as long as they're taller than her.

The reporter also mentioned Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook, and Byeon Woo Seok rising to stardom after collaborating with Hyeyoon. She expressed gratitude upon hearing such remarks, but rather than attributing their success to working together on a project, she believed they are individuals destined for success regardless. Kim Hye Yoon felt it was more about seizing opportunities that came their way. If she were to identify her contribution, she humorously suggested that she made the height difference noticeable with her smaller hands and feet.

When asked which of her co-stars she's most proud of for their growth, Kim Hye Yoon singled out Byeon Woo Seok, particularly highlighting his journey with Lovely Runner. She expressed pride in how he has been steadily advancing. Kim Hye Yoon mentioned that she has observed his progress from the beginning, akin to watching him from behind. She cited his appearance on Yoo Quiz as an example of him moving forward, all while smiling.

Kim Hye Yoon thanks Byeon Woo Seok for video message; talks about being an actor

Kim Hye Yoon fondly recalled a video message from Byeon Woo Seok, which he shared on You Quiz on the Block, expressing her deep gratitude as he was one of the people she relied on the most on set. She appreciated his gesture of offering to buy her a meal, mentioning she'd gladly take him up on that anytime.

Kim Hye Yoon shared that whenever they bump into each other at restaurants, he insists on paying the bill, reflecting his considerate nature. On set, she leaned on him often, especially during emotionally demanding scenes. Byeon Woo Seok's support from the sidelines made it comfortable for her to focus on acting, for which she's immensely thankful.

Kim Hye Yoon also shared her goal as an actor, expressing her desire to be the "only one" for a role, meaning the perfect fit, rather than striving to be the "number one."

