Moonshine co-stars Hyeri and Byeon Woo Seok are chaotic besties on Hyell’s Club preview: WATCH

Hyeri’s talk show teased its next episode with a sneak peek featuring her Moonshine co-star Byeon Woo Seok, who's currently captivating audiences in Lovely Runner. Known for her genuine warmth, Hyeri hosts Hyell’s Club, where guests indulge in food and heartfelt conversations. Previously, she hosted her My Roommate is a Gumiho star Jang Ki Yong, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Kiss of Life on her show.

Hyeri and Byeon Woo Seok enjoy fun time at Hyell’s Club

In a recent episode, Hyeri had a delightful reunion with her. My Roommate is a Gumiho co-star, Jang Ki Yong, filled with lively conversations. Next to that, in her latest episode, she hosted the energetic K-pop girl group Kiss of Life on her show, bringing a burst of energy to the episode.

Towards the end of the episode, Hyeri surprised viewers by offering a sneak peek of her next episode featuring Byeon Woo Seok. While previews are typically not shown, the anticipation surrounding this episode, with the rising star of Lovely Runner, prompted Hyeri to give fans a glimpse of what's to come. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the episode, Byeon Woo Seok, who is not only Hyeri's real-life friend but also her co-star in Moonshine, warmly greeted his friend and the staff on the show. The duo shared moments of laughter, engaging in lively conversations while enjoying some drinks together. Their bond was evident as they had fun catching up on the show. While talking, Byeon Woo Seok proudly declared his ability to hold his liquor, prompting Hyeri to burst into laughter.

Advertisement

Later, he playfully sang out his fandom name, proclaiming, "Tongtong's seat is here," flashing a wide smile. The scene then transitioned to a more serious discussion between the two. With their dynamic energy, fans are eagerly anticipating what antics these two chaotic friends will bring to the table.

Watch the sneak peek and Hyeri's episode with Kiss of Life here-

Byeon Woo Seok currently stars in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. The series follows a devoted fan who travels back in time to prevent the untimely death of her ultimate idol, attempting to alter his fate. This K-drama has swiftly become a fan favorite, with Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, and the rest of the cast basking in global stardom and the success it brings.

Byeon Woo Seok and Hyeri’s acting group

Actor Choi Woo Sung, known for his role in the recent series Chief of Investigation 1958, shared in a recent interview that he had been part of an acting study group with Byeon Woo Seok, Hyeri, and Park Kyung Hye for over six months. Interestingly, Choi Woo Sung, Hyeri, and Park Kyung Hye previously starred together in the tvN series My Roommate is a Gumiho, which concluded in July 2021.

Choi Woo Sung explained the reason behind forming the study group, revealing that unlike Hyeri and Park Kyung Hye, he wasn't initially acquainted with Byeon Woo Seok. He further explained that Hyeri and Byeon Woo Seok had been friends while collaborating on the KBS2 drama Moonshine.

Initially, Hyeri and Park Kyung Hye had intended to study together, but they felt the need for a male perspective, prompting them to invite Byeon Woo Seok and Choi Woo Sung to join the group. This decision ultimately strengthened their bond, and they remain in touch to this day.

ALSO READ: ‘Me too’: Byeon Woo Seok talks to fans about Lovely Runner’s finale; recommends ECLIPSE’s Sudden Shower for rainy days