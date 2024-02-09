Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar Twitter Review: Planning to watch Sushmita Sen's series? Read what netizens are saying

Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The former Miss Universe made an impressive comeback with the thriller series Aarya and captivated the hearts of the audience as well as critics with her powerful and bold performance. The third season of Aarya was released in 2023 and left a strong impression on the audience. Now, the final part of Aarya Season 3, Antim Vaar, was released today, February 9. Netizens took to social media and shared their reviews of Sushmita's series.

Netizens react to Sushmita Sen's Aarya Antim Vaar

As the final part of Aarya Season 3 titled Antim Vaar released, netizens did not take time to react as they shared their opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter). If you are planning to watch Sushmita Sen's series, read what netizens are saying.

One user wrote, "#Aarya @thesushmitasen Only U the real queen wat a powerful Roleplay U did It Just Mind-blowing Awesome."

Another one commented, "What a season it was @thesushmitasen hats off to your acting It’s a must watch ending to a perfect show. #Aarya."

"Just finished #AaryaSeason3 It's been three yrs of journey We will definitely miss Aarya Aarya will always be in our hearts Thank you So much mam @thesushmitasen As y say #duggadugga," wrote a third user.

A fourth one praised Sushmita and said, "Such a great performance yet again by #SushmitaSen love it #Aarya #aaryaantimvaar."

Some other comments read, "#sushmitasen you are a true inspiration always. Loved #aarya amazing #aaryaantimvaar," "एक मां अपने बच्चो के लिए किसी भी हद तक जा सकती हैं best ever #webseries #Aarya @thesushmitasen great job Best actress @DisneyPlusHS" (A mother can go to any extent for her children), etc. Have a look:

Sushmita Sen says how loved ones' negative words shatter one's life while talking about Aarya 3 role

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen talked about her role in Aarya 3. Revealing how her real-life experiences inspired her for the role of Aarya Sareen, Sen said, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

She further added, "This has happened to all of us at some point or another. I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you."

Meanwhile, Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

