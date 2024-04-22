With an enigmatic new teaser that reveals the new logo, the group has finally announced the release of their first full album, Armageddon. Moreover, the date of its premiere has also been unveiled through the intro teaser.

aespa releases teaser for the upcoming album, Armageddon

On April 22, 2024, aespa finally announced their upcoming first full studio album, Armageddon. MYs (aespa’s fandom name) are instantly ecstatic about the news, as they will finally be getting a full album from the group after asking for it for years. Additionally, an intro teaser has also been released, which reveals the cryptic album logo. Moreover, the narrative of aespa’s worldview will also substantially develop with the new album.

The group will expand their metaverse concept and lore with the new album, which involves aespa and their AI avatars along with Navis fighting against the enemy, Black Mamba, in a virtual world called Kwagnya. Their worldview will grow bigger with a deeper message, which includes the concept of both the real and digital worlds. aespa is the first group in K-pop to incorporate the metaverse concept.

All the music videos of the group's songs will always include a glimpse of the virtual world as they religiously follow their lore to create a bigger storyline and immerse their fans in their extensive world.

aespa will release double-title tracks for a new album

Moreover, it has been reported that in this comeback, the album will consist of two title tracks, and the first main track, Supernova, will be released on May 13 at 6 PM KST. The album will be released on May 27, 2024, along with the music video for the second title track of the same name. It will consist of 10 songs in total, ranging from different genres like pop, hyperpop, hip-hop, and ballads as well.

aespa consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

