In 2022, a hilarious interaction between Elon Musk and ‘ARMY’ (BTS fandom name) took place, which became a major topic of discussion in the K-pop community. As it is known, Elon Musk became the CEO of X (formerly Twitter) just a few years ago. The SpaceX owner was open to discussions about various things on the microblogging platform. And as he was asking for some suggestions, a funny incident took place.

BTS almost became co-CEOs of Twitter

Elon Musk was asking for ideas about who would be suitable for being the co-CEO of the social media platform. A fan of the K-pop group BTS asked the businessman and inventor if he was open to letting the boy band be the co-CEOs. Elon Musk had an amazing response to the post, and he replied with ‘Great idea’. The small exchange caused ripples across the fandom as well as the music industry. Fans and non-fans alike started to report the interaction leading it to making it one of the trending topics of the day on the platform.

However, an even more hilarious aspect of the incident is how the K-pop group responded to the suggestion. The leader of BTS, RM, or Kim Namjoon, took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of the conversation on his story with a laughing emoji. In the post, he also indicated he was open to the discussion of the acquisition of the social media platform as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This was not the first time that Elon expressed his love for the K-pop group. During an interview, he once said that he wanted to buy BTS because of how popular they have become globally. As an entrepreneur, he cannot help but look for opportunities to increase his growth and profit, is it not? But the statement was taken well by the fans and they criticized Elon Musk for a statement that was considered demeaning.

BTS is a K-pop boy band consisting of seven members: RM, Jungkook, J-hope, V, Suga, Jin, and Jimin. The group has consistently put out great music that has received critical acclaim as well as commercial success. Currently, all the members are serving their time in the mandatory South Korean military enlistment, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.