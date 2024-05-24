Connection is an upcoming South Korean drama series which is directed by Kim Moon Kyo and written by Lee Hyun. Starring Ji Sung in the lead role, the story follows a detective who goes to great lengths to discover the culprit behind his friend’s murder. With a total of 16 episodes, the show is scheduled to air on May 24, 2024, through the SBS network.

However, why does this drama deserve to be on your watchlist next? From critically acclaimed actors to a plotline that creates intrigue, it is just the show that promises to deliver and will not disappoint. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the reasons why this show should be your next obsession.

Intriguing storyline

The plot of the show follows detective Jang Jae Kyun who is a respected officer of the law and a reliable person for his juniors, peers, and seniors. He belongs to the narcotics department and has solved many cases along the road. However, the officer gets kidnapped by an unknown person one day and the perpetrator forcibly makes him do drugs to the point that the detective becomes addicted to it. The incident is ironic for the officer since he works in the narcotics department. His life completely turns upside down as a result and he continues to live a shameful life.

However, one day Jang Jae Kyung’s classmate from high school, Oh Yun Jin, turns up dead and the news reaches the detective. The news rattles the officer and swears to find the connection between the two. However, as he digs deeper, he finds out that many things are involved in the crime and it runs deep where prosecutors, chaebol heirs, and drug dealers are also connected to each other.

Multilayered writing

The story is not only unique but also touches on themes that are very rarely shown on TV screens. Drug addiction is a huge ongoing problem and the show delves into the issue in depth. It showcases how anyone can become addicted to drugs, even the law enforcers fighting against it. Moreover, the story also touches upon a wide range of criminal issues where the affluent of society influence every situation with money. As the Pandora box opens, the secrets start to pour out unraveling toxic relationships and crimes.

Stellar cast ensemble

Another reason to stay on the lookout for the series is for the cast ensemble full of talent. The lead character, Jang Jae Kyung is taken up by Ji Sung who previously worked in K-dramas like Adamas, Kill Me, Heal Me, The Devil Judge, Doctor John, and more. Meanwhile, Jeon Mi Do plays the character Oh Yoon Jin who is a social affairs reporter for the Anhyeon Economic Daily with an outspoken and assertive personality. She has previously appeared in shows like Hospital Playlist and Thirty Nine.

The rest of the cast includes Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Soon Won, Jung Yoo Min, Yoon Na Moo, Moon Sung Geun, Cha Yeob, Lee Kang Wook, Jeong Jae Kwang, Yoo Hee Je, and more.

With a promising and talented cast, the show is expected to have an exciting storyline along with actors which will further elevate the plot and viewing experience. Are you excited to watch the show?

