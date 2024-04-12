aespa’s Winter has recently gone through surgery for collapsed lungs and SM Entertainment has confirmed the news. Following the procedure, the artist is currently in recovery and requires rest. Moreover, the agency said that the singer’s well-being is their top priority moving forward.

aespa's Winter undergoes surgery for a collapsed lung

On April 12, 2024, the news broke out that aespa’s Winter had undergone surgery. She required the procedure for a condition called pneumothorax. It is commonly known as a collapsed lung and is recurring in nature. So, with the consultation of an esteemed team of doctors, it was decided for Winter to receive the surgery so that she would not face the same problem in the future.

SM Entertainment also addresses the artist’s plans for future activities and whether she will be able to carry them out as usual. The agency revealed that they will be considering Winter’s health before going ahead with any scheduled plans. Her health is their top priority and she is currently in recovery. The surgery is not a very complicated one; hence, the artist will be up and about to carry out her schedules in no time.

More about aespa's Winter's activities

Winter started her career as a member of the K-pop group, aespa which was formed by SM Entertainment along with Ningning, Karina, and Giselle. Currently, the group is preparing for their comeback and the release of new music. The new album will reportedly be released in the month of May. Moreover, following the album, they will also be going on their second world tour, titled SYNK: PARALLEL LINE, slated to kick off in Seoul on June 29 and June 30, 2024, where they will be performing in various cities across many countries.

Winter has been constantly praised for her exceptional voice and ability to capture the emotions of a particular song effortlessly. Due to her immense talent, she has been approached in the industry consistently for various collaborations with other K-pop idols of the industry. Additionally, Winter took part in the duet song with Bang Yedam titled Officially Cool, which was released on April 2, 2024. Furthermore, she was also in collaboration with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz for the song Nobody.

