2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Mikari Tachibana dressed up as Liliel in an attempt to impress Masamune Okumura, but things didn’t turn out as she had hoped in the last episode. Meanwhile, Masamune sought guidance from Ogino and Magino to master photography skills. Taking their advice, he aimed to capture stunning photos of Ririsa in her Liliel costume.

Now, with their club’s future on the line, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7 is set to see how Masamune and Ririsa will save their after-school haven. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website and release schedule. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, TV Kanagawa, TV Saitama, Chiba TV, TV Aichi, MBS, TeleQ, BS11, AT-X, and Animax at different times across Japan.

International viewers can catch 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7 on HIDIVE with a subscription. Additionally, it will be available for streaming on Anime Onegai, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, Animation Digital Network, and other platforms.

Expected plot in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7

As per the preview, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 7 will be titled We Need an Advisor! Given that the previous episode covered chapters 16, 18, and 19 of the manga, Episode 7 is expected to continue the story by adapting the next two or three chapters.

The episode will likely center on Masamune and Ririsa's efforts to secure an advisor for the manga club, which is crucial to prevent their room from being reassigned to the Aquarium Club. As the due make attempts to find a suitable advisor, fans can look forward to meeting some new characters as well.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 6 recap

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 6 is titled Senpai's Secret Special Training!? The episode sees Mikari Tachibana become anxious, worried that Ririsa might have confessed her feelings to Masamune at the recent event.

When she enters the manga club, Ririsa clarifies that her love for Masamune is purely as a photographer and friend. Shortly after, Ririsa is summoned by her teacher for a remedial class, leaving Mikari alone in the clubroom.

Spotting Liliel's costume on the table, Mikari decides to try it on, curious about how she would look as Liliel. However, Masamune arrives just as she is dressed in the outfit in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 6.

Despite feeling embarrassed, Mikari sees this as a chance to impress him, but her efforts don't have the intended effect. Nevertheless, Masamune praises her genuine attempt to portray Liliel. Later, when Ririsa returns, she is impressed by Mikari’s appearance as Liliel.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 6 then shifts focus to Masamune, who meets with Ogino to learn photography techniques. They visit a studio where Masamune is educated about the four top-rated cosplayers and the importance of a photographer in a cosplayer’s success.

Ogino and Magino emphasize that the photographer must understand the cosplay theme to capture the best images. With this knowledge, Masamune takes some excellent photos of Ririsa. A student council member informed Masamune that the manga club has not qualified for full status for three years.

This means that they risk losing their clubroom to the Aquarium Club. 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 6 ends as Masamune and Ririsa are left concerned about the future of their manga club.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

