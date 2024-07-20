2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode, fans saw Mikari Tachibana agree to cosplay with Ririsa for the Cosrom, taking on the role of Miriella to catch Masamune Okumura's attention. Meanwhile, Ririsa developed unexpected feelings for Masamune as he enjoyed a lively conversation with Mikari.

With the episode's conclusion, fans have been awaiting the release of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4 to find out what happens next. Don’t miss the episode; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4 is set to premiere on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the anime's official website and release schedule. It will air on Tokyo MX, TV Kanagawa, TV Saitama, Chiba TV, TV Aichi, MBS, TeleQ, BS11, AT-X, and Animax at varying times in Japan.

International fans can watch 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4 on HIDIVE, however this will require a subscription. Additionally, the episode will stream on Anime Onegai, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, Animation Digital Network, and other platforms.

Expected plot in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4 will be titled Time For Our First Event, as per the title preview from the previous episode. As the title suggests, fans can expect to see Ririsa and Masamune prepare for their first cosplay event together.

Following their hard work in Episode 3, Ririsa is determined to make a strong impression by cosplaying as her favorite character, Liliel. 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 4 will likely focus on their experiences at the event, including interactions with other cosplayers and attendees.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 recap

Titled Lili × Miri, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 opens with Mikari Tachibana expressing her shock upon discovering Ririsa cosplaying as Liliel. Initially unfamiliar with the concept of cosplay, Mikari learns about it and agrees to join Ririsa in cosplaying for her upcoming Cosrom. Mikari initially insists on cosplaying Liliel because it is Masamune Okumura's favorite character.

However, upon realizing that Ririsa is a better physical match for Liliel, Mikari decides to cosplay as Miriella, another character from The Ashford Chronicles. Mikari identifies with Miriella, as both share unrequited love: Miriella loves Ashford, who prefers Liliel, mirroring Mikari's feelings for Masamune, who is captivated by Liliel.

During their cosplay, Mikari and Ririsa leave Masamune in awe with their performances in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3. Mikari even emulates Miriella’s behavior, showing affection for Ashford, which impresses Masamune. They proceed to take photos for the Cosrom, but the session proves overwhelming for Masamune, who faints upon seeing his favorite characters brought to life.

Afterward, Mikari informs Ririsa that she cannot use the photos officially due to her contract as a supermodel. Although this news disappoints Ririsa, she values the images and experiences jealousy when she sees Masamune interacting happily with Mikari, despite not fully understanding her feelings.

Mikari also thinks about her relationship with Masamune, realizing she should have taken more interest in his hobbies. She is grateful that cosplay has allowed her to connect with him in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3, and says she is open to cosplaying with Ririsa again in the future.

The episode continues with Ririsa and Mikari diligently editing cosplay photos for an upcoming event. Despite the demanding nature of this task, Masamune offers his support to Ririsa, who is determined to create the best Cosrom possible with his help. 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Episode 3 concludes with Ririsa's resolve to achieve her goal.

For more details on the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime, stay up-to-date with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

