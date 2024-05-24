5 Most Dangerous Anime Curses: From The Curse of Ascension To The Ubuyashiki Family Curse

A lot of anime series that are set in a supernatural world or have magical elements also have the concept of a curse. These curses are oftentimes extremely creative and help create a more intricate plot.

Most of the time, these curses end up being so terrible that characters suffer horrible fates. On the other hand, sometimes these curses end up helping people become more powerful. However, it is more common for these curses to bring devastating consequences. Here is a list of 5 such dangerous curses in anime.

The Curse of Class 3-3 in Another

The class 3-3 of Yomiyama North Middle School suffer a fate than normal middle schoolers. It is revealed that in the 70s, one of the students from this class named Misaki died, but his classmates, teachers, and the staff all pretended that he was alive, which sparked the curse. Now, every year, the class 3-3 has one extra student and one less desk and this extra person is either a dead student or teacher, but there is no way to distinguish them from the living. Due to the nature of the curse, at least one person associated with this class dies every month, making it an extremely dangerous and powerful curse.

Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen

The character of Yuta Okkotsu has a tragic past that resulted in an all-consuming curse. His childhood friend and love Rika died in an accident before him. Not being able to come to terms with her death which occurred right in front of him, Yuta unknowingly cursed her, which turned her into an extremely powerful and vengeful cursed spirit that attached itself to him. This cursed spirit, called Rika-chan by Yuta, is extremely vengeful and protective of Yuta and ends up hurting others. When Yuta finally came to Jujutsu High, he was able to lift the curse on Rika’s soul, however, the cursed spirit Rika-chan still remained but its power can now be harnessed by Yuta.

The Ubuyashiki Family Curse in Demon Slayer

One of the most terrifying types of curses in existence is the ones that affect the whole bloodline. In Demon Slayer, we see Kagaya Ubuyashiki suffering from this curse that befell their family thousands of years ago. Apparently, the Ubuyashiki family was related to Muzan Kibutsuji thousands of years ago. Since the first ever demon came from their bloodline, all the male children in the family were cursed to be born with a horrible disease that would take their lives at a very young age. In the anime, we see Kagaya Ubuyashiki suffer from this terrible illness. But after the death of Muzan, this curse is lifted.

The Brand of Sacrifice in Berserk

Berserk is an anime full of violence and destruction beyond words. It is not surprising that one of the main antagonists of the series, Griffith, tries to sacrifice the Band of Hawks, which included Guts and Casca to the demons to achieve godlike powers. Guts and Casca are the only ones to survive, but they are branded by a curse that attracts demons to them wherever they go, never letting them settle peacefully.

The Curse of Ascension in Made in Abyss

One of the saddest curses in anime history, however, has to be the curse of ascension in Made in Abyss. In the anime, a young girl called Mitty becomes the victim of the 6th Layer Curse of the Ascension, making her turn into an amorphous blob monster named Narehate. She loses her ability to communicate and her intelligence as well. Even though becoming a Narehate grants her immortality, Mitty is also in a state of constant mental and physical pain after her transformation. The pain is so unbearable that she begs Nanachi to kill her and free her from this cursed existence, which they do.

There are many more interesting and terrifying curses in anime history such as the cursed body of Hiyakkimaru which caused him to be born without 12 body parts, Memento Mori from Fairy Tail, the curse of the dying Boar God that befalls Ashitaka in Princess Mononoke, the Zodiac Curse of the Sohma family in Fruits Basket and many more. The existence of curses are sometimes the main plot of an entire anime while sometimes they are extra plot points to move the story forward. Either way, curses definitely make the anime-watching experience more interesting.

