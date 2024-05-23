Best Demon Slayer Sibling Duos Ft. Nezuko-Tanjiro and Sanemi-Genya, and more

This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer manga and anime

The Demon Slayer saga is by nature very gruesome and violent. Filled with merciless killings right from the beginning, the story claims the lives of many people throughout its run. However, there are some really wholesome relationships that we love to see, most of which are some really great sibling duos.

Even though not all of these sibling relationships are completely wholesome, it is nice to see these people fight so hard to protect and avenge each other. Even though Nezuko and Tanjiro are the most well-known and popular sibling duos from the anime, here are some of the best sibling duos in Demon Slayer.

Tanjiro and Nezuko

If we are talking about sibling duos in Demon Slayer, then we have to talk about Tanjiro and Nezuko. This older brother-younger sister duo is the protagonist of the story. Muzan kills Tanjiro's whole family and turns Nezuko into a Demon at the beginning of the story. Since then, Tanjiro has done everything in his power to defeat demons and find a cure for his sister. Nezuko, despite being a demon, can control her bloodlust and helps her brother kill demons. Their relationship is really wholesome and they always have each other's back. Nezuko and Tanjiro are no doubt one of the best sibling duos in not only Demo Slayer but all of anime.

Gyutaro and Daki

Perhaps an antithesis to Tanjiro and Nezuko, one of the tragic sibling duo of the series has to be Daki/Ume and Gyutaro. The two of them make up the Upper Moon Six in Muzan’s Twelve Kizuki. We saw this demon duo terrorize the entertainment district and then die while battling against the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. However, their backstory showed us how they grew up under terrible circumstances and did not have anyone but each other. Gyutaro’s protectiveness towards his younger sister Ume is a direct reflection of Tanjiro. Despite their tragic ending, Gyutaro and Daki’s sibling relationship is rather heartwarming.

Kyojuro and Senjuro

Demon Slayer fans remember the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku due to him sacrificing his life to fight the Upper Moon Three Akaza in the Mugen Train Arc. He had an amazing relationship with his little brother Senjuro who looked up to him. Due to them having problems with their father, Kyojuro became a guiding light in Senjuro’s life who was heartbroken when he lost him.

Yuichiro and Muichiro

Demon Slayer anime watchers were introduced to the Mist Hashira Muichiro’s older twin brother Yuichiro Tokito in the Swordsmith Village Arc. We saw in a flashback that Yuichiro and Muichiro lost their parents at the age of 10 and lived together till the age of 11 when Yuichiro unfortunately died in a demon attack. Their story is extremely sad as Muichiro, after killing the demon and being injured, held his dead brother’s hand and sat there until he was rescued by Amane Ubuyashiki. Despite the tragedy, their relationship is one that stays with the audience for a long time.

Yoriichi and Michikatsu

The story of Yoriichi and Michikatsu Tsugikuni is unique, to say the least even though much like their descendants Yuchiro and Muichiro, they are twins. The younger twin Yoriichi becomes the strongest Hashira and the first to develop the original Sun Breathing Style. Michikatsu, despite being a demon slayer and having his own Moon Breathing Style, is jealous of his brother’s talent and becomes a demon to avoid death. These are the only two siblings in Demon Slayer who out and out battle each other. Even though Michikatsu becomes the Upper Moon One Kokushibo, he still loses against an 80+-year-old Yoriichi, who dies of old age mid-battle. Their relationship is one that never improved during their lifetime.

Sanemi and Genya

The Wind Hashira Sanemi and his younger brother Genya are again two siblings who suffer a tragic fate. When they were younger, the two lost their entire family to their mother who became a demon. When Sanemi killed her, Genya blamed him but wanted to apologize later but never could. Unlike Sanemi, Genya cannot use a breathing technique and eats demon flesh to gain their powers temporarily. In the end, Genya dies in the final battle, leaving Sanemi in agony over his little brother’s death and in mourning for the rest of his life.

Kanae-Shinobu-Kanao

Although not a duo, this list will not be complete without mentioning the sweet relationship between Kanae Kocho, Shinobu Kocho, and their adoptive little sister, Kanao Tsuyuri. Even though the former Flower Hashira Kanae dies at the hands of the demon Doma before the story begins, her kind and fearless nature has an immense effect on both Shinobu and Kanao. Shinobu becomes the Insect Hashira and specializes in poison to help kill Doma. She even becomes much kinder to Kanao, who also had a close relationship with Kanae. This sibling trio also suffers a sad ending as even Shinobu dies at the hands of Doma. However, her guidance and sacrifice help Kanao kill the Upper Moon Two using her Flower Breathing Technique.

