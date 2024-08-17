A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School Gets October Release Date; All We Know So Far

One of the most anticipated anime adaptations of this year, Mai Tanaka’s A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School, finally has a concrete release date. The official website of the anime announced on 16th of August, that the series will run a continuous two-cours, starting from October 8th, 2024. Lucky for the fans, they didn't stop there, and kept the barrage of updates going with the release of a new visual as well as an updated cast.

Well, be as it may, the fans can finally take a breath of relief as their favorite manga is getting nothing short of a star cast. From the voice actors, to animation studio, and director, it seems like the anime gods have come together to grant them their wish and made just the right arrangements for the industry veterans to work their magic on the project. With Fairy Tail famed Satelight studio’s production, and Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth arc’s Katsumi Ono’s direction, it seems like things are finally moving forward in the right direction.

However, there's even more good news, as Deko Akao, and Natsuki have also come onboard for series composition and character designs, respectively. Art direction will be Studio Naya’s Yuri Matsuda’s responsibility, sound direction will be by Takahiro Fujimoto, Yujiro Yamane as director of photography, Hiroyuki Got's CGI direction, Michiko Nakamura’s 2D work, Yoshimi Kawakami’s color design, Ryoko Kaneshige’s editing, as well as Mitsuri Soma’s prop design will surely take it to the next level, or so the fans seem to be expecting.

They also provided an updated voice cast during their announcement. Known for Keiji Akaashi from Haikyuu! and Yosuke Hirata from Classroom of the Elite, Ryota Osaka will be the voice of the protagonist, Haruaki Abe. His colleague from Classroom of the Elite, the voice of Suzune Horikita, as well as Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer, Akari Kito, will voice Beniko Zashiki.

Other than them, fans will find Akari Takano as Rensuke Nyudo, Chitose Morinaga as Marshmallow, Jun Fukuyama as the principal, Reo Tanie as Mamekichi Maizuka, Nanako Mori as Yuri Renjo, and Ryota Suzuki as Mikoto Sano. Ryota Iwasaki, Saku Hyuga, Shota Aoi, Shun Horie, Taito Ban, and Takao Mitsutomi will also feature as Izuna Hatanaka, Toya Fuji, Akira Takahashi, Rintaro Miki, and Kotaro Hijita.

Fans will be thrilled to know that Takao Mitsutomi, Tomoaki Maeno, Tomokazy Sugita and Yuki Sakakihara will also be bringing Yakumo Mujina, Makoto Yamazaki, Yanagida, and Tamao Akisame, respectively, to life.

A continuous two-cour will also mean that the fans will not have to wait forever to gain access to the entire season. Expected to span a quarter of the year, it should be safe to say that fans of the series will not lack entertainment, as the episodes are supposed to come out Thursdays and Fridays, on a weekly basis.

Based around the life of Haruki Abe, who struggles a lot to teach his students due to his infamed cowardice, lands a job smack bam in a school where his students are actual ghouls. Will he manage to pull it off and finally overcome his scaredy cat reputation? Or will he succumb to despair and give up his career, overwhelmed by his monster students and their supernatural pranks?

Well, the answer will only be revealed as the series starts airing, which the fans are waiting for with bated breath. In the meantime, keep a lookout on our website as we come up with more updates about the series as the release date nears!

