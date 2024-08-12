10 anime better than their manga counterparts: From Attack on Titan to Mob Psycho 100

When it comes to anime adaptations, there’s always a heated debate among fans about whether the anime or the manga is better. While some may like the detailed and raw artwork of the manga, others may prefer the visually pleasing animation of the anime.

However, sometimes, the animated version takes the story to new heights, delivering a more impactful and memorable experience. Here are ten anime that not only do justice to their manga counterparts but, in many ways, surpass them.

10 anime adaptations that are better than the manga:

10. Bunny Drop

Bunny Drop (Usagi Drop) is a heartwarming tale about Daikichi, a bachelor who takes in and raises his grandfather’s illegitimate daughter, after the death of her parents. The anime captures the sweet and endearing bond between the two, focusing on the challenges and joys of unexpected parenthood.

The manga version of this story eventually takes a very uncomfortable and controversial turn that many fans don't approve of. But the anime wisely ends before this point, preserving the wholesome and touching essence of the story, leaving the audience with a satisfying and heartwarming conclusion.

9. Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files

Yu Yu Hakusho is a classic in the anime world, and for good reason. The anime brings Yusuke Urameshi's adventures as a Spirit Detective to life with dynamic fight scenes, memorable characters, and an unforgettable soundtrack.

The anime has a stronger start, unlike the manga which has a very slow-paced beginning. The anime also concludes on a more satisfying note, even if the final arc is still rushed. The artwork in the manga version too was quite uneven but the anime has Stellar animation and soundtrack that enhanced the emotional depth and intensity of Yusuke’s journey and left the fans totally captivated.

8. Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim is a story set in a dystopian world where alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by burrowing into their brains. Amidst this high school student, Shinichi Izumi’s life takes a turn when a parasite accidentally merges with his right hand instead of his brain. As Shinichi battles other parasitic creatures, he grapples with his own humanity.

The manga is certainly gripping, but the anime adaptation elevates the story with striking visuals, intense action scenes, and a killer soundtrack. Moreover, the psychological and horror elements hit harder in the anime, making it a more compelling and engaging experience



7. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a manga series that’s both iconic and influential, but its anime version really brings out its quirky charm. It follows the psychic Joestar family and their unique adventures.

With bright colours, dynamic characters, and a beautifully bizarre soundtrack, the anime really stands out compared to its manga counterpart. And thanks to modern animation techniques, the fight scenes are even more stylish and dramatic, making the anime a visual feast for all the fans.

6. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a newer addition to the anime world, but it’s already making waves. The story follows Frieren, an elf mage who outlives her companions after they’ve defeated the Demon King, and her journey to understand the value of life and friendship.

Although the manga is beautifully written, the anime version adds an emotional depth that takes the story a step further. With its stunning visuals, perfect pacing and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack that perfectly captures Frieren’s loss and longing, this anime is a must-watch.



5. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is an enthralling tale that follows Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama, a middle schooler trying to navigate his psychic powers. The anime elevates the manga with incredible animation, bringing Mob’s powers to life in a way that’s almost hypnotic to watch.

The anime also does a fantastic job of balancing the comedic and serious moments, creating a rollercoaster of emotions that feels even more intense than in the manga. The voice acting too adds another layer of depth to the characters that makes them even more charming and endearing.

4. Gintama

Gintama’s anime adaptation is often hailed as one of the best for a reason. The manga is hilarious, but the anime takes it up a notch with witty humor, impeccable voice acting, and visually striking animation

Plus, how the anime balanced the absurdly humorous moments with surprisingly deep and emotional ones made it even more memorable. The anime also features a soulful soundtrack that enhances both the comedic and dramatic scenes, making Gintama a must-watch.

3. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is another example of an anime that refines the storyline in the best possible way. It follows the journey of Gon Freecss as he sets out to become a formidable Hunter. It is filled with some of the most strategic and emotionally charged fights in anime.

While the manga has a dedicated following, the anime adaptation, particularly the 2011 version, is often considered superior due to its perfect pacing, stunning animation, and enhanced storyline. The anime skillfully expands the manga’s world-building, making it more engaging and entertaining for fans.



2. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan follows Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert as they join the Survey Corps to fight back against the giant Titans. While the manga is a thrilling read, the anime elevates the experience to a whole new level.

The anime brings the intense, heart-pounding action scenes to life with stunning animation and a powerful soundtrack. The anime’s ability to convey the sheer scale and horror of the Titans is something that the manga, despite being incredible, doesn’t quite capture in the same way.



1. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a phenomenon in the anime world. It follows Tanjiro Kamado's quest to save his sister and avenge his family's death. While the manga is great, the anime adaptation takes it to a whole new level with its breathtaking animation, particularly in the fight scenes, which are some of the best scenes in anime.

The anime also adds emotional depth through its soundtrack and voice acting, making Tanjiro’s journey even more heart-wrenching and inspiring. Demon Slayer is a perfect example of how the anime version surpasses the manga, delivering a tale that’s nothing short of spectacular.

Ultimately, while manga is a beloved medium in its own right, these anime adaptations prove that sometimes, seeing a story come to life on the screen, with all the added elements of sound, colour, and movement, can create an experience that surpasses even the original. So, if you want to check it out for yourself, then dive into these visually pleasing and narratively gripping anime that will keep you hooked from the beginning till the end.