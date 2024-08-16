Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc: Exploring Top 10 Tanjiro Moments

Although most Shonen protagonists are known for their upbeat personalities, Tanjiro Kamado of Demon Slayer probably takes the cake as the most wholesome one. His positive outlook in life even during his hardest times, combined with a never give up attitude is what makes him so endearing to the audience.

Not to mention it also provides him with the correct mindset needed to win the do-or-die battles against the demons he regularly gets tangled up in. This aspect of his personality was actually even more evident during the Hasira Training arc.

As even with the absence of demons to fight against, he shone brighter than ever and even took his peers along with him for the journey by constantly cheering them up and motivating them in one way or another. Well, that is why, to celebrate his wins, we have compiled this list of his best moments from the Hashira Training arc for the fans to sit back and get their daily dose of wholesomeness in one place.

Top 10 Tanjiro Moments:

10. Tanjiro’s Hashira level skills

After the rigorous fights Tanjiro previously had with Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Moon demons, it was pretty much obvious that he had gained Hashira-level strength and skills to match. However, the ease at which he completed the retired Sound Hasira Uzui Tengeni’s training, became pretty much confirmed.

The most defining quality Tanjiro portrays is his ability to adapt and learn on the go during the battles, and this very ability is what has put him on par with the Hashiras finally. He also motivated his comrades who were going through the same grueling fitness training to keep pushing, so that they could become better as the final fight will require everyone to pitch in.

9. The Empathetic Leader

One of Tanjiro's greatest qualities has been his ability to take everybody along with him. Although he is very young, he ends up inspiring Hashiras, and regular soldiers alike. His peers listen to his counsel because of his gentle approach and habit of leading by example. This particular quality shone through when in episode 6, he mentions to the other trainees that he will be counting on them to provide essential support.

He relays that during their final battle against Muzan, those fighting at the front lines will need crucial support and information regarding their enemies’ whereabouts, without which they won't win. The trainees find comfort in his words and start their training with newfound vigor with the reassurance that even if they cannot become the strongest, they will become strong enough to provide assistance to them.

8. His unblemished honesty

One of the most defining traits of Tanjiro is his honesty. He does not lie, does not take false pride, or even praise that he deems himself unworthy of. This was especially highlighted during his training with the Stone Hashira Gyomei.

When the latter praised him for protecting the villagers instead of Nezuko, he quickly set the record straight. He noted that he failed to decide on such a crisis, and if it wasn't for Nezuko kicking him away , the villagers would probably have met a gruesome end.

Gyomei, burdened by his own past, and ever distrustful, finds his honesty remarkable and mentions that he is definitely praiseworthy. This is a crucial moment for Tanjiro and Gyomei both, as the former finally gains the confidence of supposedly the strongest Hashira, while the latter finds comfort and his once-lost ability to trust the younger generation once again.

7. Winning Obanai’s almost impossible challenge

Tanjiro's never-give-up attitude shone through when the Snake Hashira presented him with the challenge of ducking from his hits and managing to land one on Obanai in return. This seemingly simple challenge became almost impossible with Obanai's flexible sword, terrifying speed, and years of experience.

However, Tanjiro took just four days to learn the technique and completed the challenge showing his grit and ability to find his way out of any trouble life throws at him. Although Obanai's condescending attitude towards him did not change, he grudgingly accepted that Tanjiro was strong.

6. The curious case of the Red Bean Mochi

When Tanjiro walks into a bout between Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa and Water Hashira Tomioka Giyuu, he mistakenly assumes that they are fighting over Red Bean Mochi. The incident turns even funnier when listening to his conclusion, Sanemi gets confused and Tanjiro continues that he suspected the same because the former is always smelling like the dish.

Frustrated, and flabbergasted by the sudden turn their training took, Sanemi leaves the grounds after knocking out Tanjiro. However, his attitude seems to have had the opposite of the desired effect as Giyuu then tells Tanjiro that he will definitely use the knowledge as leverage to become friends with the Wind Hashira.

What makes this situation so amusing is not once does Tanjiro suspect that he might have made a mistake. As a result, his never-ending sequence of being unintentionally funny gets another feather added to his hat.

5. Helping Giyuu overcome his insecurities

As mentioned above Tanjiro has a knack for inspiring even Hashiras. This became clear when Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the head of the Demon Slayer Corps, tasked him with getting through to Giyuu when everyone else failed. Although Giyuu turned him away many times and isolated himself due to a misguided sense of unworthiness of being called a Hashira. Tanjiro never once gave up on him.

He persistently broke down the Water Hashira’s barriers and made him realize that even if he feels unworthy, he should honor his friend’s sacrifice and wishes and make sure that no other children have to face such a tragic demise. Thankfully, Giyuu took his advice and finally joined the Hashira training, giving the soldiers another opportunity to test their skills.

4. Reuniting the Shinazugawa siblings

Tanjiro's compassionate and helpful nature knows no bounds. This was evident when he stopped the Upper Moon Six demon siblings from bickering and cursing each other at the end of their lives, as they only had themselves. As a result, his efforts to reunite Genya and his older brother Sanemi are not really surprising.

Their tragic and traumatic backstory where the siblings lost their entire family to a demon attack created an irreparable rift between the siblings. When Sanemi learns that Genya consumes demons to continue fighting and regenerate his body, he loses his temper, turning the confrontation deadly.

If not for Tanjiro's intervention between the brothers the situation might have gotten out of hand. Although it did get Tanjiro banned from training under Sanemi, he took it in stride and urged Genya to not give up on his older brother.

3. Moving the boulder

Stone Hashira's training camp brought another new challenge for Tanjiro when the trainees were tasked with moving a huge boulder a significant length with their bare hands to complete the training. Tanjiro, being the hard worker he is, applies every bit of strength in his body to finish the task.

However, the boulder doesn't move an inch. Genya comes to save the day as he demonstrates to Tanjiro the technique to fulfill the task. Showing the audience that Tanjiro is not only able to help others but is receptive enough to accept the same. This particular showcase of humility, which enables him to finish the entire Hashira training, officially puts him on par with the strongest of the corps members.

2. Bonding with Muichiro

The Mist Hashira Tokito Muichiro found an incredible friend in Tanjiro. Once, with his memory and personality lost, his life revolved around killing demons. However, after he regained his memories, his endearing personality shone through, making him a fan-favorite character.

As Tanjiro had a significant influence on him regaining his memories, his bond with Tanjiro became one of the most adorable things to behold. This became even more apparent when during his training camp, Tanjiro came up with the idea of a paper plane flying competition with a bet that Muichiro would treat the soldiers kindly if the former managed to win.

As Muichiro loves the sport, he quickly agrees, which finally grants the trainee soldiers a reprieve from their harsh routine. Things became even more wholesome when the trainees joined in on the competition making it a fun group bonding exercise that helped unwind everyone.

1. Confronting Muzan

The most remarkable moment in the whole season possibly came when Tanjiro finally confronted Muzan for the first time. During the climax, when Muzan stands, trapped by the Corps members after Ubuyashiki’s sacrifice, Tanjiro finally gets the chance to look at the man who is responsible for the misfortune of so many people, including himself.

Without flinching or losing focus for even a moment, Tanjiro charged forward, ready to take action and finally rid the world of evil. It is surely a goosebumps-worthy moment, that the fans will continue talking about for years to come.

Humor, drama, action, and bonding, the Hashira Training arc had everything. Moreover, the shocking climax which led to things finally coming to a head has only pumped up the fans more to witness the final battle. Catch it when it comes to theaters , and keep a check on our website for more updates!

