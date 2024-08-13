Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 To Wrap-Up The Water Dragon God Arc; Release Date, Plot Spoilers And More

Mercphobia has been defeated, and now that Natsu and the rest of the guild members’ mission has been completed, fans are looking forward to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 to reveal the aftermath of the battle against the Water Dragon God.

With the Water Dragon God Arc wrapping up, the upcoming episode will also set up the start of the next arc, so don’t miss it as it hits screens. Keep reading to find out Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 release date and where to stream

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the anime's official schedule. The episode will be broadcast on various networks in Japan, including TV Tokyo and TV Osaka, with different airing times across the country.

For international viewers, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. A subscription is required to access the episode on the first three mentioned platforms.

Plot spoilers for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 will be titled 'All's Well That Ends Well' and will likely cover Chapters 23 to 26 of the manga, mostly exploring the aftermath of Team Natsu's battle against Mercphobia.

As the townspeople of Ermina begin rebuilding, Natsu, who has no memory of his actions after consuming Ignia's flames, will be seen being scolded by Lucy for losing control. The episode will then reveal that the townsfolk, originally transformed into fish by Mercphobia to survive underwater, are now returning to their human forms.

Mercphobia, on the other hand, has been significantly weakened. Nearly human himself, he will express his desire to live peacefully among the townspeople in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7. Putting aside their sadness, the townsfolk will rejoice at the news that Mercphobia will stay with them.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 recap

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 is titled Lineage Of Fire. The episode begins as Mercphobia, the Water Dragon God, launches a devastating water-based attack on the harbor, much to the dismay of the Fairy Tail Mages.

Natsu is angered by this and confronts Mercphobia, but his attacks are quickly neutralized. His reluctance aside, Natsu vows to defeat the Water Dragon God, only to be engulfed by a powerful vortex created by Mercphobia.

Just as Natsu seems to have lost, a red dragon's hand emerges in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6, rescuing him and revealing an enormous magic power. This red dragon, later identified as Ignia, the Fire Dragon God and son of Igneel, taunts Natsu's weakness and connection to his father.

Ignia ignites the harbor, leading Mercphobia to attempt to douse the flames. However, Ignia boasts that his fire can burn even water. Ignia challenges Natsu to extinguish the flames himself, hoping to make him a stronger opponent.

After transforming into his human form in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6, Ignia reveals his identity and disdain for his father, Igneel. Frustrated by Natsu's weakness, Ignia threatens his friends, making Natusu attack, but to no avail.

Ignia departs, promising to confront Natsu again. With Natsu empowered by Ignia's flames, he launches a series of powerful attacks on Mercphobia, stunning him. However, just as Natsu seems to lose control, Lucy stops him. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 6 ends with Natsu calming down and regaining his senses.

