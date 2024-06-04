Arcane Season 2 Eyes Jinx & Vi In a Darker Future; Everything To Expect From Sequel

Arcane season 2 is set to reveal a darker future for the sisters, Vi and Jinx, who experienced a fractured relationship due to devastating events. The emotional story of their journeys in season 1's cliffhanger ending highlights the twisted nature of their bond, which is one of the most intriguing aspects of the show. The story is expected to continue with a darker tone in season 2.

Arcane season 2 may feature more League of Legends characters, but the series will continue to focus on Vi and Jinx, who were central to season 1's plot. Despite Caitlyn, Jayce, and Silco's prominent roles, Arcane seems to be heading in the opposite direction. A recent update suggests their relationship will remain damaged and potentially worsen in season 2, indicating that the sisters may find common ground and make amends.

Arcane's new poster features a complete reverse of Jinx and Vi's Season 1 roles

Arcane season 2's poster reverses the dynamic between Vi and Jinx in season 1, creating an uneasy atmosphere. The poster features Vi holding a terrified Powder, now Jinx, and Vi holding an equally afraid Vi. The dynamic feels different, with Vi protecting her sister and Jinx causing Vi's fear, unlike in season 1's poster where Vi tries to protect her sister from danger.

In season 2's poster, Jinx appears to be holding Vi hostage, replicating their final encounter in season 1. This obsession is further disturbing as Vi was partially responsible for her sister's transformation, making her fear more tragic. Jinx's attempt to take Vi's love away in Arcane season 2's story signifies the potential for a more devastating relationship between them.

The poster for Arcane season 2 hints at Jinx's escalating madness, a trend that began in season 1. Jinx's wild actions in season 1 include kidnapping her sister and firing a rocket at the Piltover Council. This attack may set her up for a more hostile season 2 as the war between Piltover and Zaun intensifies. The poster also features Jinx's purple eyes, symbolizing her shimmering effect.

Shimmer clearly affected Jinx in season 1, although not in the same way it does most people. While it made her faster and stronger, shimmer didn't seem to have a big impact on Jinx's body, but alongside her childhood trauma, it could be affecting her mind.

This means she may lose more of her humanity, and with Silco seemingly dead, there is no one to stop her. Without a father figure or a healthy relationship with her sister, Jinx looks poised to be even worse in season 2 and Arcane's new, menacing poster offers no signs of her holding back.

Jinx & Vi’s relationship could get even darker in season 2

In Arcane season 2, Vi and Jinx's relationship is expected to be dark, with potential sinister twists if Vander returns. Vi blames her younger sister for Vander's death and labels her a jinx, leading to Powder adopting the name Jinx and joining Silco's group. The sisters' paths diverge, with Jinx becoming more chaotic, and Vander's return could add another heartbreaking twist to their story.

Arcane Season 2's trailer hints at Vander becoming Warwick who is a monster that hunts the alleys of Zaun. While Vander was once the kingdom's protector and the reason there was peace between Zaun and Piltover, he could end up terrorizing his former home.

In addition, he may come face to face with Vi and Jinx once again, who he raised like daughters. This would add another cruel twist to the sisters' story, and while it could force an emotional reunion, it may also lead to them growing further apart and destroying what is left of their relationship.

