Arcane Season 2: Jinx & Vi Return In Sequel In New Visuals; All Updates So Far

The first season of Arcane came out on Netflix back in 2021. The animated series, based on the popular game League of Legends was a slam dunk hit amongst fans. Due to the success of the first season, the series was renewed for a second season.

The steampunk, sci-fi, action series all set to come back with its two protagonists, sister Vi and Jinx. A new teaser visual for the series revealed the two sisters, which got the fans excited.

The new teaser visual includes Vi and Jinx

Violet and Jinx were the two protagonists of Arcane season 1 and the people the plot centered around. The new teaser visual, released by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the series included an illustration of the two sisters with Jinx holding Vi in an embrace. The caption of the post reads, “Nothing ever stays dead.”

Netflix first announced the second season of Arcane a few months ago and released a first look in January which let us know that it is coming out in November of 2024. Arcane season 1 came out in November of 2021 with the nine episodes coming out in three parts of three episodes. Since Netflix has decided to release Arcane season 2 in November, we can expect a similar release schedule. However, we do not know the exact release date yet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Arcane season 2 cast, and other details

Unfortunately, we do not have many details about Arcane season 2 as no trailers have come out yet. The new visual lets us know that Vi and Jinx are coming back to the story, which has gotten the fans excited. The main voice actors from the first season will also revive their roles in season 2. This means that Ella Purnell is returning as Jinx, with Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman.

Fortiche Productions, who were in charge of animation production for the first season of Arcane are also returning for the second. Riot Games, who are the developers of League of Legends have returned as the creative supervisors. Alex Yee and Christian Linke are the creators of the series. Arcane season 2 was originally set to come out in 2023 but got delayed due to some issues. The second season of the series will start streaming on Netflix this November and you can stream the first season on the platform now.

ALSO READ: Tomb Raider Anime Confirms Fall 2024 Release Date; Plot, Streaming Details And More