Astro Royale Chapter 11: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect & More

This article contains spoilers from Astro Royale manga

The latest chapter of Astro Royale focused mainly on Hibaru and his gang helping the citizens with cleaning up the mess from the meteor strike. We also learned about Ginji’s selfless Astro power from his daughter Kinpa.

The episode ended with another one of Hibaru’s siblings coming to him to say that their eldest adopted brother, Shio Yotsurugi has been really abusing his newfound powers. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter of Astro Royale including release date, reading platform, and more.

Astro Royale chapter 11 release date, where to read, and more

According to the MANGA Plus website, the 11th chapter of Ken Wakui’s new manga Astro Royale will be available to read on July 1, 2024, Monday, at 12 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the manga chapter will be available in different countries at different times.

In Japan, the chapter will be released in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine’s 31st issue. International fans can read the episode on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms such as the MANGA Plus and VIZ Media websites, and the MANGA Plus and Shonen Jump + apps. People can read the first and latest three chapters of the Astro Royale manga for free on the first three platforms but will need a subscription to read all the chapters. The Shonen Jump + app needs the user to subscribe before reading any chapter at all.

The 10th chapter of Astro Royale showed us how Torazo came to Hibaru and Terasu to tell them about all the mayhem that their eldest brother Shio is causing with his Astro powers. After learning how Shio is hunting down others with Astro powers, Hibaru might go with his brothers to pay him a visit, or we might see another plotline involving Shio open up. Either way, the next chapter will be interesting as it will probably start the first big arc of the manga.

Advertisement

Astro Royale chapter 10 recap

The 10th chapter of Ken Wakui’s manga Astro Royale aka Negai no Astro started off with Hibaru using his power to clear out the debris caused by the meteor strike. Not only does this let him help the people of the town, but also helps him train his Astro. We get to know that not only are Hibaru and his companions helping the townspeople by cleaning up the mess left behind by the meteor strike, but they have also opened up the Yotsurugi headquarters for the injured to seek shelter in.

After the three brothers Hibaru, Terasu, and Kuran are done clearing the rubble, they go back to the headquarters. Once there, Kinpa tells them that her father Ginji’s Astro, which is called Leech Heal, allows him to heal people using up calories from his own body. Since Ginji has healed many injured people in the headquarters, he looks like a zombie. Hibaru decides that they should have a cooking competition as he wants to cook Ginji his favorite meal. However, it is revealed later that Hibaru cannot actually cook.

Advertisement

The chaotic cookout continues as we see Terasu cooking an extravagant meal for Ginji while Kuran settles for a simpler dish. Kinpa starts to help Hibaru as he cannot cook but is very enthusiastic. The old man that we saw in the first few chapters also comes to watch their competition and thinks that doing silly things during tough times can lighten up the mood of everyone. The competitors all reveal their dishes to Ginji, who is able to regain his health after the meal.

However, the mood dims once again when the third-eldest adopted brother of Hibaru and Terasu, Torazo Yotsurugi comes to meet them. After paying respect to their late father, Torazo starts to discuss something very serious with his siblings. He reveals that their eldest brother Shio, who had previously sent goons to attack Hibaru, has stolen his Torazo’s Link, which is why he wants to punish him. He also reveals that Shio has been hunting those with Astro powers to eliminate his threats. He tells Hibaru that Shio will probably come for him as well and reveals that he is going to Roppongi to fight Shio. Hibaru then tells his older brother that he will come with him as he wants to speak to Shio. This means that we will probably get to see some plot involving Shio pretty soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sakamoto Days Chapter 172: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More