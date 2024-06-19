Astro Royale Chapter 10: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect & More

This article contains spoilers from the Astro Royale manga

Chapter 9 of Ken Wakui’s new manga Negai no Astro or Astro Royale focused on Hibaru and Kinpa rescuing Terasu and Kuran from the abandoned warehouse. They were finally able to defeat the thieves that they were after.

The manga is progressing at a great speed with more fun up ahead. Since the small storyline of the Ghost Thieves ended in the last chapter, we can see another story start in the next one. Fans are hoping to see Hibaru get more of his siblings into the faction soon. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of Astro Royale.

Astro Royale chapter 10 release date, streaming details, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website of Shueisha, the 10th chapter of Ken Wakui’s Astro Royale is coming out on June 24, 2024, Monday, in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #30 at 12 a.m. JST. Due to different time zones, the chapter will be available in other countries at different times and most international fans will be able to read the chapter on June 23, Sunday.

International readers can read the upcoming chapter on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms such as the VIZ Media and MANGA Plus websites, and the MANGA Plus and Shonen Jump + apps. Fans will be able to read the first and last three chapters of the manga on all of these platforms except for the Shonen Jump + app where you will need a subscription to read any chapters. However, if you want to read the whole manga on any of these platforms, you will need a subscription to do so.

The latest chapter of Negai no Astro drew a conclusion to the previous storyline that focused on the Ghost Thieves. This means that the next chapter will start a new storyline with probably even more characters. Fans are hoping to see which next Yotsurugi sibling Hibaru and Terasu go for now that they have already included Kuran in their new faction. We might also get to see Shion again since he has not appeared in a chapter for a while now.

Astro Royale chapter 9 recap

The 9th chapter of Astrp Royale or Negai no Astro begins with Hibaru finding Kuran and Terasu alive and healthy after they escape from the abandoned house, which relieves him. The police officer Gen asked them if they had any trouble to which Hibaru said that their Astros were powerful. Kinpa on the other hand, notes that their Astros don’t work on her.

After that, they try to understand the entirety of the situation as Gen tells them that the Ghost Thieves’ victims all came across a giant monster and lost their consciousness. When they again came to, they found themselves encased in a hard wax casing. The police also found a very strong-smelling rose at every crime scene. After hearing this, Hibaru thinks he understands what’s going on and Kuran notes that his bolo tie has gone missing.

After that, the story again shifts to the abandoned warehouse and we finally get to see the real identities of the Ghost Thieves. It is revealed that Karin and Hajime Ikari are behind all the attacks as the latter inspects Kuran’s bolo tie. Karin tells their partner to not let his guard down as there is a girl with Hibaru’s team.

Just at that moment, Hibaru and Kinpa appear before them and the latter figures out that their Astros do not work on girls. She also surmises that the monsters only appear when the Ghost Thieves smell the roses. Thus, Kuran turns into a giant fan using his Astro to disperse the rose smell. Hibaru tries to fight against Hajime, the wax user but finds it difficult as he can melt, harden, and control wax at will.

Karin on the other hand attacks them with her Astro Eau de Phantasm which is not activated by the smell of rose but by perfume. Terasu, Hibaru, and the rest of their team once again fall victim to her hallucination but Kinpa does not. She uses her Astro to turn invisible and steals the villains’ Links, which are the tools they need to activate their Astro. She also retrieves Terasu’s Link.

Infuriated by what has happened, Hajime tries to shoot Terau using Gen’s gun, but the latter easily defies the attack with his Astro, Yata no Kagami. Hibaru then punches the Ghost Thieves and finally defeats them. Gen then thanks the Hibaru faction for their help, to which Hibaru says that he can ask for their help any time.

