Atri: My Dear Moments Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Atri: My Dear Moments, originally a popular visual novel game by Frontwing and Makura, is soon to be released as an anime adaptation. Alongside the anime, the game also features a manga adaptation illustrated by Jako.

The announcement of the Atri: My Dear Moments anime was made during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022. While the main themes of the story revolve around loss and reconciliation, the anime is categorized as a comedy-drama. It will be intriguing to see how these themes are interpreted in the anime adaptation.

Here's everything you need to know about the first episode of Atri: My Dear Moments.

Atri: My Dear Moments episode 1 release date, streaming details, and more

The first episode of the Atri: My Dear Moments anime is scheduled to premiere on July 14, 2024, Sunday, at 12 a.m. JST (July 13 at 24:00 a.m.). Due to time zone differences, the release times will vary for international audiences. In Japan, the anime episode will air on BS11, Tokyo-MX, and BS-11. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will be the platform to watch the anime, as it hasn't been listed for other platforms.

The main cast of the anime includes Hikaru Akao as ATRI and Kensho Ono as Ikaruga Natsuki. Additionally, the cast features Anzu Haruno as Ririka, Minami Takahashi as Minamo, Yoko Hikasa as Catherine, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuuji.

Atri: My Dear Moments staff and plot

The anime adaptation of Atri: My Dear Moments is being produced by Troyca, with Makoto Katō serving as the director. Jukki Hanada is responsible for the series' scripts, while Michio Sato is handling character design for animation. The music for the series is composed by Fuminori Matsumoto.

Nogizaka46 performs the opening theme song titled "Ano Hikari," while 22/7 performs the ending theme song titled "YES to NO no Aida Ni."

Based on the original visual novel of the same name, Atri: My Dear Moments follows the story of Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lives with a prosthetic leg after an accident. His life takes a turn when he activates an android named ATRI, which profoundly impacts his life. Although categorized as a comedy-drama, the visual novel explores themes of romance and drama in a slow-burn narrative.

For those interested in playing the visual novel, it is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

