Rick And Morty: The Anime Announces Final Release Date And Voice Cast

Rick and Morty fans have been waiting for a long time for the arrival of the anime spinoff of the popular show. Titled Rick and Morty: The Anime, this series is being developed by Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film for Adult Swim.

The series was set to come out sometime in 2024, although we did not have a concrete release date before now. However, in a recent trailer, it was revealed when the show is set to come out on Cartoon Network. Here is everything we know.

Rick and Morty: The Anime release date and more

The Rick and Morty anime is set to be released on August 15, 2024, Thursday at 12 a.m. on Adult Swim. However, this release date is for the English dub of the series. And it will be available on MAX on the next day. If you want to watch the show in Japanese with English subtitles, then that will come out two days later on August 17, 2024, Saturday, at midnight. The anime series will have a total of 10 episodes and is a spin-off of the original Rick and Morty series, which ran for 7 seasons. It will also feature the whole Smith Family that we know and love.

The English and Japanese voice cast of the anime is also pretty stellar. In English, Joe Daniels is voicing Rick Sanchez and Jerry Smith, with Gabriel Regojo as Morty Smith and President Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer Smith, and Patricia Duran as Beth Smith and Space Beth. The Japanese voice cast includes Yohei Tadano as Rick Sanchez, Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, and President Morty, Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith, Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith, and Jun Irie as Beth Smith and Space Beth. The anime also includes some other cast for minor characters.

Rick and Morty: The Anime plot and other details

The plot of Rick and Morty: The Anime is basically set in an anime multiverse. It involves a lot of other multiverse and alien beings which will be a part of the show as well. We will see President Morty on another planet as well as Summer who will help Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation. All in all, for fans who are missing the popular Rick and Morty animated series, this anime will be a treat.

The President of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen talked about Takashi Sano, who is the creator of the Rick and Morty anime. Sano is not only a very creative individual but also a huge Rick and Morty fan, which is why Ouweleen felt that he was perfect for the job. The president also said, “And the perfect way to launch this series is by doing our favorite thing – drive ridiculous vehicles around and come see all of you in person. Keep an eye out for our Rickmobile and Mortymobile as they cruise across the country and wrack up various toll tickets to celebrate the expansion of the 'Rick and Morty' universe.” Fans are really excited about the series which will revolve around new intergalactic adventures with Rick, Morty, and the rest of the Smith family.

