BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Following the success of the prequel, fans are now looking forward to the release of BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, which continues the story of the titular band. With the highly awaited sequel’s first episode now approaching, fans are keen on discovering the challenges facing the protagonist, Sakiko Togawa.

Fans are particularly interested in whether she will persevere or succumb to the pressure she faces, adding to the excitement surrounding the series’ release. Don’t miss BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 1, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

But first, what is BanG Dream! Ave Mujica about?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is a sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!, spotlighting the titular band Ave Mujica. Led by Sakiko Togawa, the group achieved commercial success through live performances and media engagements.

However, Togawa faces inner turmoil, grappling with personal losses and a hidden past while maintaining the band's success. The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica series is set to explore her struggles and the evolving dynamics within the group, exploring themes of identity, ambition, and resilience against personal and professional challenges.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 1 is scheduled to air on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST, as confirmed by the official website. International viewers can expect the premiere on the same day, around 2:00 pm GMT / 9:00 am EST / 6:00 am PST, though release times will vary by region.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is set to stream weekly with English subtitles on Crunchyroll as part of its Winter 2025 lineup. An English dub is also in production, but no other language dubs have been confirmed.

Expected plot in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 1

As per the anime’s official website, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 1 will be titled ‘Sub rosa.’ The first episode will likely recap key events from the series It’s MyGo!!!!! to ease viewers into this sequel, and will begin with Ave Mujica’s growing fame.

This is driven by Togawa’s determination to perfect their performances. However, tensions surface among band members due to differing visions for the group. As the stage opens, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica will set up both internal conflicts and Togawa’s personal struggles, laying the groundwork for the series’ central storyline.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.