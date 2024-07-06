BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Drops New Trailer Featuring All 5 Band Members; DEETS

The official website for BanG Dream! has unveiled a new teaser, confirming the release schedule for the popular series, BanG Dream MyGo!!!!. Originally started as a Manga in 2015, BanG Dream! has grown into a Japanese music media franchise developed by Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani, with an original story by Kō Nakamura. The anime adaptation's first season premiered in January 2017, followed by the third season in 2020.

The latest development includes an anime TV series focusing on the band MyGo!!!!, which premiered on June 29, 2023, and ended with confirmation of a sequel in its final episode. The teaser visual and trailer were revealed during the BanG Dream! Summer Grand Announcement 2024 live stream on the franchise’s official YouTube channel.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica release date

The official website confirmed that BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is scheduled to premiere in January 2025, as revealed in the trailer and visual. While no specific release date has been announced yet, more details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Plot

In the teaser, we witness how the CRYCHIC band was formed, featuring five girls from diverse backgrounds who unite to create the band. Some of these girls hail from rich families, have parents who are celebrities, or are celebrities in their own right.

In the teaser, fans discover that Sakiko, the band leader and keyboardist of CRYCHIC, left the group without explanation. She has now formed a new band named Ave Mujica, consisting of two childhood friends and two others:

Advertisement

Doloris (lead guitarist and vocalist) played by Uika Misumi

Mortis (rhythm guitarist) played by Mutsumi Wakaba

Timoris (bass) played by Umiri Yahata

Amoris (drums) played by Nyamu Yuutenji

Oblivionis (keyboard) played by Sakiko Togawa

The plot for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica remains under wraps for now. More details, including additional cast members, are expected to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for further updates on BanG Dream! Ave Mujica.

ALSO READ: Yatagarasu Anime Reveals Promo for The Golden Crow Arc With July Premiere; More To Know