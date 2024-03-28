Here Are Top 10 ENTP Anime Characters, From Hanako-kun To Gojo Satoru

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), ENTPs are personalities that possess Extroverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting traits, earning them the moniker of ‘Debaters.’ Known for challenging the status quo, ENTPs are charismatic, argumentative, and knowledgeable individuals.

In anime, several characters embody the ENTP archetype. From Hisoka in Hunter X Hunter to Kurosensei in Assassination Classroom and Zoe Hange in Attack on Titan, these characters showcase the wit, confidence, and intelligence characteristic of ENTPs. Perhaps because they are so unique, ENTP anime characters often serve as compelling protagonists or influential guides throughout their respective series. While the ENTP personality isn't the most common, we think they have a lot to offer. Here are our top 10 ENTP anime characters from a variety of anime.

10. Hanako – Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

As a trickster with a mysterious past, Hanako delights in creating chaos and manipulating those around him for his own entertainment. His mischievous nature aside, Hanako maintains a balance in the school's supernatural realm and often assists others with his cheerful and outgoing demeanor. However, his playfulness is only a smokescreen for the boy underneath, who is still struggling with his past and emotions – one who often resorts to isolation and deception to cope.

9. Akabane Karma – Assassination Classroom

Karma Akabane, an ENTP personality type, is characterized by his cunning, mischievous, and somewhat sadistic nature. Despite his troubled past and violent behavior, he possesses a strong sense of empathy and loyalty towards his friends, especially Nagisa Shiota. Karma's relaxed appearance often hides his sharp intellect, as seen in his strategic approach to various situations. Raised in a wealthy but distant family, he rebelled against authority until he was placed in Class 3-E after defending a bullied student. Here, he matures over time, showing growth in both academic and personal development.

8. Kaminari Denki– My Hero Academia

Denki Kaminari – aka Stun Gun Hero: Chargebolt – is friendly, energetic, enjoys social interactions and encourages others to pursue their interests. Despite his casual attitude, Denki's well-meaning nature shines through, even if he can be blunt or reckless. His flirtatious tendencies and playful teasing characterize his outgoing personality, though he often faces rejection in his romantic pursuits. Academically, Denki struggles due to disinterest, yet he surprises others with occasional displays of knowledge.

7. Arataka Reigen – Mob Psycho 100

Arataka Reigen is Mob's mentor and boss at the Spirits and Such Consultation Office in Mob Psycho 100. A charismatic and morally complex character with a self-proclaimed status as the Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century, Reigen often resorts to manipulation to achieve his goals. However, he harbors a genuine concern for Mob's well-being, feeling guilty for exploiting him. Reigen's social intelligence and keen observation skills allow him to navigate tricky situations with ease, although he struggles to admit his own mistakes.

6. Osamu Dazai – Bungo Stray Dogs

Osamu Dazai, a member of the Armed Detective Agency and former executive of the Port Mafia, possesses a mysterious and enigmatic personality. A man whose true intentions remain shrouded behind his sharp wit and strategic prowess, Dazai's grim facade belies a complex inner turmoil. He grapples with existential questions and a deep-seated loneliness, and has a proclivity for dark humor and suicidal tendencies. Yet, amidst his lighthearted antics, Dazai harbors a genuine concern for his teammates, guiding them with calculated precision towards a brighter future.

5. Donquixote Doflamingo – One Piece

Donquixote Doflamingo, the captain of the Donquixote Pirates and former World Noble, is a man of arrogance and pride. Marked by dramatic flair and a disregard for authority, he openly taunts even the highest-ranking officials. With his sadistic tendencies and thirst for power aside, Doflamingo possesses a complex fear rooted in his traumatic past as a Celestial Dragon. He maintains a facade of confidence, yet harbors deep-seated anxieties, particularly towards those bearing the ‘D.’ initial in their names.

4. Rimuru Tempest – That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Rimuru Tempest, the protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, is a human who became a slime monster. Harboring grand aspirations wrapped in a playful demeanor, his eccentricity and strategic foresight help him create a nation of monsters, one that he rules over. While capable of destructive actions when angered, Rimuru deeply cares for his subordinates, striving to create a world of convenience and joy where he can indulge in leisurely pursuits reminiscent of Earth.

3. Kuroo Tetsurou – Haikyuu!!

Kuroo Tetsurou, with his relaxed demeanor and sharp wit, commands attention as the captain of Nekoma's volleyball team. Also known as a ‘provocation expert,’ he fearlessly dishes out snide remarks yet reveals a genuine, kind-hearted nature beneath his exterior. Kuroo's observant nature extends from the court to his relationships, notably nurturing his bond with Kenma. As a middle blocker, his strategic prowess is unmatched, swiftly analyzing opponents' moves.

2. Yato – Noragami

A blend of mischief and ambition, the obscure god Yato strives to ascend to the status of a God of Fortune. With a whimsical attitude and penchant for fantasy, Yato harbors a complex moral compass, displaying both seriousness and compassion when the situation demands. Driven in his pursuit of redemption, he navigates his past as a God of Calamity while grappling with his evolving understanding of morality and loyalty.

1. Gojo Satoru – Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen is renowned as the strongest sorcerer in the series. As a character, he balances nonchalant playfulness with a ruthless attitude toward adversaries and authoritative figures. His confidence borders on arrogance, believing himself invincible and displaying a cold-blooded manner in intense battles. Yet, he displays occasional glimpses of empathy, especially towards those he mentors. Satoru's humanity emerges in moments of grief and loss, revealing a desire for reform and a hope to cultivate equals among future generations of sorcerers.

