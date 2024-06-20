Black Butler Manga Announces Indefinite Hiatus; Why On A Long Break? Here's What We Know

The Black Butler manga and anime has been a fan-favorite ever since it first started publishing back in 2004. Yana Toboso’s magnum opus has made its name as one of the best gothic, mystery, and thriller manga of all time. That is why, fans were surprised to see the manga go on a hiatus.

Recently, as everyone has been waiting for the 20th anniversary of the manga, Yana Toboso announced in a letter to her fans that she would be taking a break from continuing the manga. The artist said that it is to plan properly before the final arc of the story.

Yana Toboso herself announced Black Butler’s hiatus

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Square Enix’s G Fantasy Magazine, which has been publishing Black Butler for years, announced that the manga will be going on an indefinite hiatus. The announcement, which came on June 17th, also included a letter to the fans by Yana Toboso, who said that she would be taking a break to plan the climax of Black Butler.

After 20 years of monthly publication, the Black Butler manga is nearing its final saga. In her letter, Toboso thanked all of her fans for supporting Black Butler since its inauguration in 2004. The mangaka then said that she would be taking a longer-than-usual hiatus this time around as she wanted to plan the climax of the manga properly. She said, “During this hiatus, while taking good care of myself, I will be preparing for the climax of Black Butler. I apologize to all those who look forward to its monthly serialization. I will return in top form, so I would be grateful if you could wait a little longer for my return.”

Advertisement

Fans are excited to see what Toboso has planned for the climax

Square Enix, who have been publishing the monthly Black Butler manga since 2004 has pushed the brakes on it for now. However, the manga will come back at some point in the future with its final arc. Fans are all supportive of Toboso’s decision to take a break as the mangaka has earned it after working for two decades straight on Black Butler. She can also improve her health while planning the end of the manga.

If you wish to catch up on the story of Ciel Phantomhive and his demonic butler Sebastian, then you can buy the digital copies of the Black Butler manga’s English translation from Yen Press. You can also watch the Black Butler anime on Crunchyroll as the popular show came back this year with its Public School Arc for the 4th season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black Butler Season 4 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More