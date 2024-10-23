Blue Box Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

In the last episode of Blue Box, fans saw Taiki feel uneasy about Haryu and Chinatsu’s friendship due to the former calling his crush by the nickname “Chii.” This uneasiness later affects his match against Haryu, though he still earned some points with Chinatsu over his play.

After discovering Haryu has a girlfriend, he finally realizes he has been manipulated. Fans can look forward to Blue Box Episode 4 for more of Taiki’s pursuit of Chinatsu’s affections; keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and more.

Blue Box Episode 4: Release date and where to read

Blue Box Episode 4 is set to premiere on October 24, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST. In Japan, the series is aired on JNN and TBS networks. New episodes will follow every Thursday, with the anime spanning two consecutive courses for a total of 25 episodes. The anime will be available on Netflix after its release worldwide, as one of the key Fall 2024 anime releases.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 4

Blue Box Episode 4 will be titled ‘If He Wins,’ according to the anime’s official website. The episode will see Taiki and Haryu prepare for the nationals as doubles partners. As Taiki’s crush on Chinatsu is revealed, fans can look forward to Haryu teasing Taiki some more.

The episode will also entail Haryu’s demanding training, which will likely push Taiki to his physical and mental limits as it tests his endurance and skills. Moreover, the fact that Haryu has a girlfriend—and therefore is not Taiki’s rival in love—may see some changes occur in their current relationship.

Blue Box Episode 3 recap

Blue Box Episode 3, titled ‘Chii,’ begins as Taiki feels uneasy seeing Haryu and Chinatsu interact closely, especially when Haryu casually calls her “Chii.” Despite knowing they are only classmates, Taiki’s jealousy increases when he overhears comments from his upperclassmen about their frequent interactions.

This distraction impacts his focus, especially when he faces Haryu in a match. He loses to Haryu, though Taiki's performance shows improvement, earning praise from Chinatsu when they practice badminton together afterward.

Eventually, Taiki learns that “Chii” is a nickname given to Chinatsu by her peers. The next day, Taiki is paired with Haryu for doubles, which further frustrates him in Blue Box Episode 3. When Taiki mentions Chinatsu, Haryu teases him.

Haryu later introduces Taiki to his circle of friends, acknowledging his skills. Taiki discovers that Haryu has a girlfriend, and Chinatsu is simply helping him. Realizing Haryu had been playfully toying with him, Blue Box Episode 3 ends with Taiki feeling a mix of annoyance and relief.

