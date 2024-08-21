Blue Box Manga To Go On Hiatus For A Week? Here's What We Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Box Manga.

The 38th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that the Blue Box manga will take a break in next week’s issue. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the franchise confirmed the same. The magazine’s 40th issue will publish the next chapter (#162) on September 2, 2024.

Blue Box (Ao no Hako) is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouji Miura. It began serialization in April 2021 and has its chapters collected into 16 tankōbon volumes as of August 2024. An anime television adaptation produced by TMS Entertainment is all set to premiere in October 2024. The series will be animated by Telecom Animation Film.

With over 170,000 copies in circulation less than a week after its release, Blue Box is one of the more popular mangas of yesteryear. Blue Box was also nominated for the seventh Next Manga Award in the Best Print Manga category in 2021. It also won the Global Prize and ranked fourth on the Nationwide Bookstore Employees’ Recommended Comics of 2022.

Blue Box Manga follows the life of Taiki Inomata, a high school student at Eimei Junior and Senior High. He is also a member of the boys’ badminton team and regularly trains every morning with his upper-class fellow crush, Chinatsu Kano, who is on the girls’ basketball team. Life changes drastically for them when Chinatsu moves in with Taiki after her parents move abroad.

Advertisement

Both of them aim to reach the national championships with their respective teams. Taiki slowly aims to become closer to Chinatsu while also taking on his school duties. Supported by his friends Kyo and Hina, the group takes on a lot of challenges, which makes the manga an interesting read.

The manga is also released simultaneously on the Shonen Jump website by Viz Media. Shueisha also publishes the series in English for free on the Manga Plus App and website. Chapter 161 ends on a cliffhanger, with fans hoping that things work out between Kyo and Ayame. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Blue Box manga!

ALSO READ: The Irregular At Magic High School: Shizoku Kaigi-hen Manga Adaptation To End In September? REPORT