Blue Box Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

As Taiki adjusts to life with Chinatsu, he practiced for the badminton preliminaries. He later faced Kishi in a match, and Kyo told Chinatsu how much her support and concerns affect Taiki. Don’t miss Blue Box Episode 5 to find out what happens next in this sports romance anime, and keep reading to discover the release date and more details.

Blue Box Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Blue Box Episode 5 is scheduled to debut on October 31, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST. In Japan, the series will be broadcast on JNN and TBS networks. New episodes will be released every Thursday, with the anime comprising two consecutive courses totaling 25 episodes.

Following its initial airing, Blue Box will also be available on Netflix globally, marking it as one of the significant anime releases for Fall 2024.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 5

As per the anime’s website, Blue Box Episode 5 will be titled ‘Aquarium.’ centers around Taiki's anticipated match against Kishi. With his motivation renewed after hearing Chinatsu’s earlier comment about his future, Taiki is determined to prove himself on the court.

Fans can expect intense badminton scenes as Taiki confronts Kishi with the added drive of earning a promised aquarium outing with Chinatsu. Pushing his skills to the limit, Taiki's performance in this match will reflect his dedication to both his sport and his personal goals in Blue Box Episode 5.

Advertisement

Blue Box Episode 4 recap

Blue Box Episode 4, titled ‘If He Wins,’ sees Taiki adjusts to life with Chinatsu after a month of her staying at his family’s home. His feelings for her lead to a mishap where he mistakenly takes her uniform instead of his own.

When she arranges to meet him to retrieve it, he accidentally drops it in front of the gymnastics team, later meeting her on the rooftop. There, Chinatsu begins changing her clothes without hesitation, leaving Taiki flustered and motivated to mature.

As the badminton preliminaries approach, Haryū encourages Taiki to aim for the top 16. That evening, while practicing late, Chinatsu finds him and reminds him of the time he still has to achieve his dreams, though he realizes she might not be around in two years.

During the tournament, after advancing in doubles, Taiki faces Haryū's former partner Kishi, who challenges Taiki, hoping to get Chinatsu’s phone number if he wins. Inspired by Chinatsu's support, Blue Box Episode 4 ends as Taiki commits to winning his singles match against Kishi.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Blue Box anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.