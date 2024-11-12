Blue Box Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With Hina having discovered Chinatsu's living arrangement with Taiki, a number of new emotional developments are expected to occur within Taiki, Chinatsu, and Hina’s high school love triangle. The trio will continue to sort out their feelings as well as their goals, in Blue Box Episode 7, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Blue Box Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Blue Box Episode 7 will air on November 14, 2024, at 8:27 pm IST. New episodes will follow each Thursday. After its initial airing in Japan, fans can stream the episode on Netflix globally. As one of the major Fall 2024 anime, Blue Box has generated significant excitement as it will run for two consecutive courses, totaling 25 episodes.

Expected plot in Blue Box Episode 7

Blue Box Episode 7 will be titled ‘Can I Have One?’ and is expected to further explore the tensions surrounding the evolving relationships between Hina, Taiki, and Chinatsu. With Hina now aware of Chinatsu's living situation, she will likely struggle with her feelings for Taiki, especially after winning the gymnastics qualifiers, which brings added pressure and attention.

Her internal conflict may lead to a shift in her interactions with Taiki, possibly causing strain in their friendship as she tries to manage her emotions. Taiki, who remains largely oblivious to Hina’s affection for him, may start noticing her subtle withdrawal, especially as he deals with his own feelings for Chinatsu.

Meanwhile, Chinatsu will become more conscious of Hina's potential feelings for Taiki, which could force her to reconsider her own role in Taiki's life in Blue Box Episode 7, and whether she is inadvertently complicating matters.

Blue Box Episode 6 recap

Blue Box Episode 6, titled ‘Wish Me Luck,’ sees Hina learn that Chinatsu is staying at Taiki's house due to her parents being overseas. Although Taiki apologizes for not telling her sooner, Hina, who has been quietly supporting his crush on Chinatsu, feels uneasy about the arrangement.

During her rhythmic gymnastics routine at school, Hina impresses her coach, but her spirits drop when she sees Taiki nursing an injury while wearing a ribbon Chinatsu gave him. Despite Taiki’s explanation that it serves as motivation for Nationals, Hina feels a surge of jealousy.

She starts distancing herself from Taiki, believing her presence might interfere with his relationship with Chinatsu. However, this inner turmoil disrupts her gymnastics performance in Blue Box Episode 6, causing noticeable mistakes.

Later, Hina's coach praises her skills but also brings up her father’s legacy as an Olympic gymnast, adding pressure. After spraining her ankle, Taiki assists her to the nurse, where Hina shares her fears of being judged by her father’s reputation rather than her own merit.

Taiki’s encouragement rekindles her determination, leading her to win first place in the prefectural qualifiers. Meanwhile, Taiki and Chinatsu discuss Hina’s recent achievements in Blue Box Episode 6, with Chinatsu realizing Hina may harbor feelings for Taiki.

This realization leaves Chinatsu conflicted, as she weighs her athletic ambitions against her developing connection with Taiki while remaining committed to her stay at his house to focus on basketball.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.