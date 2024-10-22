Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 saw Rin and Yukio learn more about Shura’s past, as well as her encounter with the Dragon God. The episode revealed more about her childhood, as well as her connection to the demon.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4 is just around the corner with more, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to discover when it’s out, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the previous episode.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

The release date for Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4 is on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. This translates to a release of around 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT the previous day for most international fans, though the exact release times will vary depending on individual time zones.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan. Japanese fans can also tune in to U-NEXT, Hulu, d Anime Store and Anime Hodai to stream the episode. Internationally, the latest season will be available on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4?

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4 is set further explore the consequences of Shura’s confrontation with the Dragon God’s terms. The episode is expected to focus on the twins’ determination to protect Shura, even as Rin continues to struggle with Yukio’s growing distance and hidden powers.

With Shura’s history now revealed, her struggle against destiny will likely becomes central in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4, and the upcoming battle against the Dragon God will likely see the rift between Rin and Yukio become much wider.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 3 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 3, titled ‘Hometown,’ focuses on Rin and Yukio's mission to locate Shura, following her mysterious disappearance. Mephisto sends the brothers to Aomori, Shura’s last known location, suspecting that the Illuminati might be involved.

Yukio questions Rin's participation but is reminded that it's a direct order. Upon arrival at a remote village, they learn that Shura was last seen at Lake Towada. As they investigate, Rin attempts to bridge the emotional gap with Yukio, reminding him of their bond.

The next morning, they find clues about Shura’s past and track her to the Towada shrine in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 3. Meanwhile, Shura confronts the Dragon God, Hachiroto, who reveals her ancestor's pact—each descendant must serve him and die before 30.

Shura resists the contract's conditions, but Hachiroto spares her, deeming her potentially useful. When Rin and Yukio arrive, Shura vanishes once again, leaving the brothers to face the ongoing mystery.

