Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 explored the history of the twins and their connection to Shiro Fujimoto. Fans were also treated to a rather heartwarming Christmas party with the main characters.

As the investigation into the Illuminati and the past order continues, don’t miss Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9 for more. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9: Release date and where to watch

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. For international viewers, this translates to around 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT on the previous day, though exact times may vary depending on the time zone.

The episode will air on networks such as Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and others in Japan. Japanese viewers can also stream Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9 on platforms like U-NEXT, Hulu, d Anime Store, and Anime Hodai. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9 will be ‘Longevity’ or ‘Life,’ depending on the translation (寿). The episode will follow Rin and Yukio as they attend Juzo Shima and Mamushi Hojo’s wedding in Kyoto. Yukio will hide his growing internal turmoil while Rin senses something amiss with his brother’s demeanor.

Lightning will continue his investigation into Section 13, targeting Drag Dragulescu, a person of interest tied to past experiments. Tensions will also rise between the Okumura brothers in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 9, as Yukio’s desire to uncover the truth about their origins clashes with Rin’s belief that some things are better left unknown.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8, titled ‘Happy (Merry Xmas) Birthday!,’ sees Lightning and Bon travel to the Vatican, uncovering links between the demon king Azazel and Section 13’s cloning experiments.

They learn Azazel, who chose not to reincarnate, may have had his cells harvested a century ago. Reviewing Section 13’s records, Bon finds Shiro Fujimoto listed and notices gaps about a mysterious subject, Goro, potentially linked to Satan.

Meanwhile, the group celebrates Christmas and birthdays together in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 8, though a mishap disrupts the decorations. Shura reveals to Rin and Yukio their mother, Yuri Egin, was a compassionate woman saved by Shiro, providing new insight into their past.

