Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 revealed Shura’s backstory and her relationship with Shiro Fujimoto, the Okumura brother’s adoptive father. Alongside this, fans also leant more about Hachiroto’s motivations and emotions.

Now, Shura is dragged into the depts of Lake Towada, fans cannot wait for Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5 to find out how Yukio and Rin plan to rescue their mentor. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to discover when it’s out, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5 is scheduled for release on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. For international fans, this translates to approximately 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT on the previous day, though exact times may vary by time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan. Japanese viewers can also stream it on platforms like U-NEXT, Hulu, d Anime Store, and Anime Hodai. For international audiences, Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5 will be available on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5?

As per the title preview, Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5 will be titled ‘As If Begging For Tears.’ The episode will continue from the standoff at Lake Towada, after the Dragon God Hachiroto has dragged Shura down to the lake’s depths, seeking eternal rest.

As the ice-cold waters consume them, Shura will be seen thinking about her memories with Shiro and reminiscing about the hope he once gave her. Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 5 is set to also reveal the brothers’ growing strength and loyalty as they fight to save Shura from a tragic fate.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4, titled Goodbye to You, sees Shura’s tragic childhood under the Dragon God Hachiroto’s watch unfold, revealing the brutal training she endured due to an ancestral contract.

Isolated and feared by villagers who called her “Baba Yaga,” Shura met Shiro, who saw her potential and offered her a way out. Back in the present, Shura faces Hachiroto at Towada Shrine, where he attempts to use his powers to manipulate her and force her into fulfilling the ancient pact.

When Rin and Yukio arrive to save her, Hachiroto’s powers overwhelm them until Rin’s flames briefly distract him. Yukio seizes this moment, offering to form a new contract in Blue Exorcist Season 4 Episode 4.

This deceives Hachiroto long enough for Rin to land a critical blow, forcing Hachiroto to transform into his Hydra form. The Dragon God then takes Shura hostage and dives into Lake Towada, where Shura, with resignation, decides to remain by his side forever.

